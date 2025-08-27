Azerbaijan Sees Over 24% Rise In Liquefied Gas Production Early This Year

The production of liquefied gas fuel (LPG) in Azerbaijan rose by more than 24 percent in the first half of 2025, Azernews reports. SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery produced...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%