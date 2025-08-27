Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees Over 24% Rise In Liquefied Gas Production Early This Year

Azerbaijan Sees Over 24% Rise In Liquefied Gas Production Early This Year


2025-08-27 03:10:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The production of liquefied gas fuel (LPG) in Azerbaijan rose by more than 24 percent in the first half of 2025, Azernews reports. SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery produced...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN27082025000195011045ID1109984798

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search