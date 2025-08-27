Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Qarabag FC Qualifies For Main Stage Of Champions League For Second Time

Azerbaijani Qarabag FC Qualifies For Main Stage Of Champions League For Second Time


2025-08-27 03:10:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The return match of the UEFA Champions League playoffs between the Azerbaijani Qarabag footbal club and the Hungarian Ferencvaros has ended in Baku, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Tofik Bakhramov Republican Stadium, ended with a 3:2 victory for the guests.

Leandro Andrade and Abdullah Zubir scored for Qarabag, while Lenny Joseph, Barnabas Varga (penalty) and Alex Toth scored for the opponent .

"Karabakh", having won the first match with a score of 3:1, reached the main stage of the Champions League for the second time in its history.

MENAFN27082025000187011040ID1109984783

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search