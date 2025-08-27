Simplex-IT Named One Of Channelpro Network's Top 20 Msps For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Recognition celebrates innovation, education, and community; not size or revenue

Stow, OH - August 27, 2025 - Simplex-IT is proud to announce it has been named one of ChannelPro Network's Top 20 Managed Service Providers for 2025 . This recognition highlights MSPs that go beyond technical expertise to lead with purpose, educate their clients and peers, and make lasting contributions to their communities.

“These are not the biggest MSPs. They're the ones making the biggest difference,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network.“Our Top 20 list celebrates providers that lead with integrity, share knowledge freely, and are building businesses that create real value for clients and communities.”

Why Simplex-IT Was Selected

ChannelPro's editors and Advisory Group of seasoned MSPs evaluated providers based on four key criteria:



Educating clients and peers through thoughtful, actionable content

Investing in certifications to stay ahead of technology's rapid pace

Developing innovative, client-first service offerings that evolve with SMB needs Prioritizing people -from fostering internal culture to supporting community initiatives

Simplex-IT's education-first approach was a central reason for inclusion. Over the last three years, the company has produced:



700+ educational videos breaking down IT, security, and business tech topics into approachable, practical insights

Dozens of in-depth blogs and a growing learning library of eBooks, white papers, and guides that answer common technology questions business owners face and provide deeper dives into IT strategy and best practices

The Biz Tech Twists podcast , which pairs humor and real-world advice on marketing, IT, and business leadership

Regular free educational webinars and events open to anyone, where business leaders can learn about emerging technologies and IT best practices

Hands-on training events not only for Simplex-IT's internal technicians, but also for co-managed clients and their internal IT staff, ensuring teams have the knowledge and confidence to excel A long-standing certification policy that both pays for and encourages employees to pursue ongoing professional certifications, reinforcing Simplex-IT's commitment to continuous learning and sharing for staff and clients alike

This library of content reflects Simplex-IT's philosophy of “explaining, not just fixing” empowering clients to understand the“why” behind their IT strategy.

A Culture of Impact

Beyond its content, Simplex-IT is recognized for pioneering the Co-Managed IT Services (CoMITs) model , which gives internal IT teams a true partner instead of a replacement. The company also invests heavily in certifications for its team to stay ahead of evolving security and cloud trends.

In the community, CEO Bob Coppedge a.k.a. the“ Crotchety Old Geek ” has long been a leader in Cleveland GiveCamp , donating IT expertise to nonprofits that would otherwise lack access to advanced technology solutions.

What This Award Means

“This recognition is proof that how we show up matters,” said Patti Smerk, COO of Simplex-IT.“Our focus on curiosity, accountability, kindness, and doing the right thing is noticed, not just by our clients, but now by the broader IT industry. It shows that educating, innovating, and serving with purpose makes an impact.”

About Simplex-IT

Founded in 2007, Simplex-IT provides Managed IT and Co-Managed IT Services to small and mid-sized businesses across Northeast Ohio and beyond. Through education, transparency, and community involvement, Simplex-IT simplifies IT without oversimplifying the challenges business leaders face.

About ChannelPro Network's Top 20 MSPs

ChannelPro Network is a leading media source for IT solution providers and MSPs. Its annual Top 20 MSPs list honors providers that lead with purpose, innovation, and impact independent of size or financial contribution.