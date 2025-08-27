Cflo Featured On Aggregates Business Magazine Cover

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 27, 2025 2:21 am - CFlo is bringing innovative solutions to four main industry segments: construction sand and aggregate washing; waste recycling; ore beneficiation; and critical mineral recovery.

02 August 2025

We are delighted to announce that CFlo has been featured on the cover page of the March / April 2025 edition of Aggregates Business - International, one of the world's leading publications in the quarrying and construction materials industry.

The cover story, titled“Going with the CFlo – Restructure leaves CFlo poised for MEA success,” spotlights CFlo's global expansion strategy and times with its new service hub CFlo World FZE in the Middle East.

Catch the full story on the publication.

Conserving Resources

Following a major restructuring, CFlo has entered a transformative phase, positioning itself as a leading force in modular wet processing technology.

As part of its global growth strategy, the company attended the recent bauma 2025 exhibition in Munich.

Previously focusing only on the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, CFlo has an installation base of approximately 500 projects across 20 countries, which have been delivered over the past 19 years. The business employs approximately 250 people, all of whom are focused on its purpose of 'Conserving resources and creating waste-free cities'.

CFlo Co-founder and Director of Global Sales, Enda Ivanoff told Aggregates Business that recent restructuring allows CFlo to take its technology worldwide.

Our globally experienced team will build and align the business growth with market demand, and we are building strong relationships and partnerships in various regions, We believe strongly in being close to the customer and will invest in our strategic regions as required with office, service centres and personnel. Our initial focus will be the Middle East Africa [MEA], Australia, New Zealand (Oceania), and Southeast Asia. We are currently finalising a strategic partnership for the mining sector in Australia with a huge global business.

Enda Ivanoff

Co-Founder & Director of Global Sales

CFlo is bringing innovative solutions to four main industry segments: construction sand and aggregate washing; waste recycling; ore beneficiation; and critical mineral recovery.

CFlo is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the processing of aggregates and quarrying materials," Ivanoff said. "Retaining its extensive portfolio of patented technologies and a globally experienced team, CFlo is now better equipped to expand its footprint and enhance value for quarry operators worldwide while attaining its vision to replace natural sand in 100 countries. The revolutionary Combo platform has become the industry benchmark in modular processing.

CFlo offers a suite of advanced processing technologies tailored for quarry operators seeking to optimise resource recovery, reduce waste and improve environmental impact.

Our high-efficiency washing systems and water management technologies are designed to address key industry challenges, including excessive fines, inconsistent material quality and water scarcity," Ivanoff said

Ivanoff said CFlo's technology for the aggregates sector features a number of key benefits:

.Maximising yield – advanced washing and classification systems recover valuable fractions that would otherwise be lost, increasing overall product yield

.Sustainability and compliance – CFlo plants are engineered to minimise freshwater usage and reduce environmental impact, aligning with regulatory standards and sustainability goals

.Operational efficiency – modular and scalable solutions ensure reduced downtime, lower operating costs, and faster return on investment

The company is setting up CFlo Middle East as a group company to service the MEA region. Ivanoff believes the office has the potential to serve as a global hub for service and a large project management centre of excellence.

MEA is a rapidly expanding market for infrastructure and construction, driving strong demand for high-quality aggregates," he said. "However, water scarcity, inconsistent raw material quality, and strict environmental regulations necessitate more efficient processing technologies - precisely what CFlo delivers.

CFlo's growth strategy in MEA revolves around specific factors:

.Strategic partnerships – collaborating with key players in quarrying and construction to drive technological adoption

.Localised solutions – customising technology to meet each region's unique geological and regulatory needs

.Sustainability leadership – promoting water recycling and sustainable aggregate processing to align with regional environmental policies

CFlo's solutions are already making a difference in the MEA region. One standout project is Power International's limestone quarry in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Combo Mega E5 installation has optimised this process by transforming the -10mm feedstock into high-quality construction sand and recovering valuable 5–10mm particles as low-silica limestone.

This is an efficient solution that enhances resource recovery and provides a new revenue stream through construction sand sales catering to the high-demand markets in Abu Dhabi and in other regions.

Beyond the UAE, CFlo has delivered high-performance wet processing solutions in 20 countries.

"With its recent restructuring, CFlo is poised to expand to newer markets, revolutionising the aggregates and quarrying industry with smarter, more sustainable processing solutions," Ivanoff said. "As demand for high-quality materials rises, CFlo remains committed to driving innovation and efficiency in the sector. For quarry operators looking to future-proof their operations, CFlo is the partner of choice. It delivers world-class solutions that redefine aggregates processing for a more sustainable future."

Ivanoff believes CFlo's patented Combo platform is the world's most water and power-efficient system for processing various materials.

"Originally pioneered for producing manufactured sand from crushed rock fines, it has been developed further for use across all four industrial sectors," he said. "It is innovative in its use of water recirculation and a combination of processing technologies, based all on one singular platform, which provides huge flexibility for the end user in terms of adaption to site-specific materials and mobility"

For more information please visit us : .

