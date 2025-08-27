Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Min. Chairs Citizenship Cmte Meeting


2025-08-27 03:05:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A Committee statement said Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked from a number of individuals due to holding dual citizenship and obtaining it through false statements and fraud. (end)
