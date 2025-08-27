403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Interior Min. Chairs Citizenship Cmte Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A Committee statement said Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked from a number of individuals due to holding dual citizenship and obtaining it through false statements and fraud. (end)
ajr
A Committee statement said Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked from a number of individuals due to holding dual citizenship and obtaining it through false statements and fraud. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment