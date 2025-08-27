Pubnub Powers Historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM Broadcast With DAZN, Creating The World's Largest Virtual Fan Experienc...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--PubNub , the leading platform for real-time interactive applications, announced its collaboration with DAZN , the leading global sports entertainment platform, to power a groundbreaking broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM. This was the first men's international club football tournament streamed live and free to fans worldwide. Leveraging PubNub's real-time infrastructure, DAZN delivered an interactive global viewing experience to millions of fans across 63 matches in 30 days.

Breaking New Ground in Sports Broadcasting

The tournament featured 32 of the world's top clubs and reached over 200 markets. PubNub's infrastructure enabled DAZN to go beyond streaming, recreating the excitement of stadium energy in living rooms worldwide.

“DAZN didn't just want to stream matches - they wanted to recreate the electric atmosphere of being there,” said Todd Greene, CEO of PubNub.“This required a robust real-time infrastructure that could scale while keeping interactions instant, seamless, and engaging. The results speak for themselves - we created the world's largest virtual fan experience with DAZN.”

Robust Real-Time Infrastructure

Throughout the tournament, PubNub powered exceptional performance, including:



212 million requests per minute at peak

99.999% uptime across all matches

Sub-100ms latency ensuring instant fan interactions Zero interruptions during the entire 30-day event

The World's Largest Virtual Fan Experience

By combining DAZN's platform with PubNub's technology, passive viewers became members of a vibrant community. Features included:



Responsive real-time chat with millions of participants

Instant live reactions visible across all devices

Social viewing for friends to watch together globally

Multi-screen synchronized experiences Actionable insights from fan engagement, powering highlight reels and social content

“Fans weren't just watching,” Greene added.“They were celebrating goals together and creating shared memories beyond the 90 minutes of play.”

The Future of Sports Broadcasting

The success of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM broadcast highlights rising demand for interactive digital sports experiences. PubNub and DAZN proved that streaming platforms can replicate stadium energy while opening new fan engagement and revenue opportunities.

“DAZN showed that streaming can rival in-person experiences,” said Greene.“This sets the standard for immersive, interactive broadcasting moving forward.”

About PubNub

PubNub is the world's leading real-time communication platform, powering interactive experiences across gaming, healthcare, education, retail, and media. PubNub enables developers to build applications with sub-100ms latency, 99.999% reliability, and global scale. Learn more at .

About DAZN

DAZN is the leading sports entertainment platform, streaming live and on-demand content to millions of fans worldwide. As the exclusive broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, DAZN made history by delivering the tournament free to fans in over 200 markets. Visit .

