Zigly Shines At The 2025 Indian Pet Industry Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Dr. Deepak Saraswat honoured for their work and contribution in the pet care industry Hon'ble Dr. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy, Government of India, presented the awards

Zigly, India's first tech-enabled integrated pet care brand under Cosmo First Limited, made a big impression at the Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025, held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The evening brought together the best minds and change-makers in the pet care industry. Director (Corporate Strategy, ESG & CSR) of Cosmo First Ltd., and Managing Trustee of Zigly Foundation, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, received the 'Woman of Substance' award. Hon'ble Dr. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy, Government of India, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, personally presented the award.



Director (Corporate Strategy, ESG & CSR) of Cosmo First Ltd, and Managing Trustee of Zigly Foundation, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria



Zigly family was also proud to see Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, being honoured for his contribution and exemplary work in veterinary excellence, leading Zigly to new heights. The event saw an overwhelming participation of 262 industry partners and honoured a total of 36 distinguished veterinarians from across India for their exceptional contributions.



These recognitions highlights Zigly's commitment to building a holistic pet care ecosystem that includes health, wellness, and community service. Within just three years of operations, Zigly has become a trusted name for pet parents; thanks to its growing chain of modern experience centers across Tier I and II cities of India. Zigly, since its inception, boasts a one-stop destination for all pet care needs, with each center equipped with advanced veterinary support, diagnostic facilities, grooming services, training support, and a wide range of retail products. Zigly's e-commerce and digital platform, further makes it easy for pet parents to get expert advice, book services, and shop products. This reinforces Zigly's promise to make pet parenting easy, fun, and responsible, while ensuring happy space for pets.



At the core of this journey lies the vision of Ms. Jaipuria. Her leadership has changed how people in India perceive pet care. With her work and constant push for innovative measures to redefine pet care, she ensured that compassion is still at the heart of everything at Zigly. On receiving the award, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria remarked,“We at Zigly think that pets should be treated with the same respect, care, and love as any other family member. This honour belongs to the entire Zigly community, from our veterinary staff to our frontline caregivers and the Zigly Foundation volunteers. They all work hard to make pets in India healthier and happier.”

Dr. Deepak's recognition also reinforces Zigly's leadership in veterinary care. As Head Vet, he has been a key personnel in raising the standards of both preventive and advanced care, making it easier for pet parents all over the country to get high-quality veterinary care. His efforts to promote diagnostics, wellness, and pet education has not only strengthened Zigly's credibility, but has also helped to create a culture of responsible pet care in India.



Zigly Foundation, which is part of Zigly's philosophy, also played a crucial role in this transformative journey. With a vision to take pet care beyond business, the foundation continues to grow through programs that help animals in need. With programs focussed to feed and vaccinate street animals, sterilise them, find homes for them, and work with NGOs and shelters, Zigly Foundation extends Zigly's ethos of care, by making a real difference in the community.



The double win at the Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025 is not only a celebration of individual excellence, but also highlight's Zigly's vision for the future of pet parenting in India. By combining professional expertise, customer-centric services, and community-first initiatives, Zigly continues to pave the way for a compassionate and progressive pet care ecosystem in India.

About Zigly

Zigly is a leading omnichannel platform for pet care, offering comprehensive veterinary care, best-in-class pet spa and grooming services, pet fashion, pet food, and more. With multiple experience centers across India, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Secunderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Dehradun, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana Zigly is expanding its physical presence by opening new stores in other major cities. As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brand under the umbrella of Cosmo First, Zigly is committed to providing innovative solutions for pet owners.



Visit your nearest Zigly Experience center, log on to , or download the Zigly App to discover the Zigly experience today.

About Cosmo First Limited

Founded in 1981, Cosmo First is a multinational conglomerate and global leader in specialty films, with five major business verticals and operations in over 100 countries. Its portfolio spans flexible packaging, lamination, labelling and specialty films (Cosmo Films), specialty chemicals (Cosmo Speciality Chemicals), rigid packaging (Cosmo Plastech), window films (Cosmo Sunshield), automotive paint protection films (Cosmo PPF), and digital-first omni channel pet care (Zigly), supported by a legacy of innovation and industry leadership.