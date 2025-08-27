[Latest] Global Motion Graphics Market Size/Share Worth USD 280 Billion By 2034 At A 12.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Motion Graphics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 85.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 98.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 280 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd., Boris FX LLC, Apple Inc., Corel Corporation, HitFilm (FXhome), Red Giant and others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Motion Graphics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Advertising & Marketing, Entertainment & Media, Education & E-learning, Healthcare & Medical, Corporate & Training), By Technology (2D Animation, 3D Animation, Motion Capture, Real-time Rendering), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By End User (Advertising Agencies, Media & Entertainment Companies, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Providers, Corporates), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=9ac0c479-8286-42a0-a8ac-79cfafcfebca&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ac0c479-8286-42a0-a8ac-79cfafcfebca/global-motion-graphics-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Motion Graphics Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Motion Graphics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 85.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 98.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 280 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Motion Graphics Market @ Overview As per industry experts at CMI, the market of motion graphics is on the rise since the immersive visuals continue to be integrated more in advertising, entertainment, learning, and corporate communication. North America has demand due to the presence of sophisticated creative studios, large spending in the media, and massive adoption of the streaming and video game formats. The European firms are also using motion graphics in achieving sustainability and in the localization of digital content. In Asia-Pacific, uptake is gathering pace as a result of rapid digitalization, booming e-commerce, and surging social media use, with China, India, and Japan leading adoption rates. AI is used to assist in animations and 3D rendering, and the integration of AR/VR is increasing creativity that helps deliver more personalized, effective, and interactive content to a wider audience across the world, with an increased level of impact. Key Trends & Drivers Increase in demand of digital content: The heightening consumption of online videos in social media platforms, advertising, and e-learning systems has increased hugely the demand of motion graphics. Animated visuals are used by businesses to get the attention of the audience, enhance storytelling, and effectively conveycomplex ideas. This popularity in various channels on the internet contributes to the constant growth of the motion graphics market globally. Technological developments: The technological advances such as AI-powered designation tools, cloud computing, and automation software have transformed the production of motion graphics. The tools facilitate speedier rendering, cost effectiveness and better quality images. Consequently, innovative teams can deploy more demanding animations using a reduced number of hands, which means that small businesses can also afford to use superior motion graphics solutions, in addition to expanding the number of adopting enterprises. Request a Customized Copy of the Motion Graphics Market Report @ Increasing usage in various industries: Motion graphics are not used only in the field of entertainment; more industries are gradually implementing them to achieve effective communication in marketing, corporate training, education, and healthcare institutions. Their capacity to explain complicated concepts and make them more interactive to the user makes them popular in digital marketing campaigns, e-learning modules, and product demonstrations, creating rampant demand in many commercial and institutional segments. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 98.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 280 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 85.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.2% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Application, Technology, Deployment, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths : Motion graphics have a high visual appeal and can be applied to various industries, which explains why they are ideal in storytelling. The robust use in advertising, entertainment, and corporate businesses, and the fast development of animation software and AI technologies increase the creative work output and efficiency of the projects.

Weaknesses: Include the high cost of production, the necessity to hire experienced and qualified professionals, and the lengthy design work, all of which can create scalability issues for small enterprises. High operational costs are also associated with the constant need for software updates and advanced hardware, which may limit their use in price-sensitive markets or developing economies.

Opportunities : Revenue streams, social media marketing, and e-learning platforms will offer substantial growth opportunities due to theMore people are starting to use AR/VR because they want more personalized and interactive visuals, and businesses are adopting digital transformation programs, while AI-Assisted tools are making the whole process easier and cheaper for creative work.nd cheaper for creative work.

Threats: The potential to lead to a quick depreciation of the content. Low-priced template-based solutions and AI-generated graphics are increasing competition, which can influence the premium market. There are also legal risks related to intellectual property and issues of content plagiarism.

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The motion graphics market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America : North America: The North America motion graphics market booms due to high levels of digital infrastructure, creative industries, and demand due to the advertising, entertainment, and learning industries. Consumers are demanding new, energy-conserving, and AI-based designing tools that will increase production and sustainability. The rise of remote work and online teamwork tools is driving the need for cloud-based, real-time rendering services, while local production is governed by data and intellectual property laws.

United States : US is the leader in regard to strong penetration of contemporary motion graphics software in the fields of media, advertising, and corporate training. High investments in AI integration and automation facilitate innovation, while cloud platforms fuel it. The demand of consumers to immerse and engage in interactive content in digital and social media channels, which is driven by government support to tech-based startups and creative businesses, contributes to the growth.

Canada: The situation is quite similar, as the government strongly supports digital media by focusing on sustainability and involving a wide range of stakeholders. Several animation houses and e-learning firms are present, and this favors development. Cloud and hybrid deployments will be necessary to support distributed creative profiles, particularly in the tech hubs of Vancouver and Toronto.

Europe : The motion graphics industry in Europe is characterised by strong creative practices, green initiatives, and regulation schemes that promote the use of green technology. High end 2D/3D animation and real-time rendering tools are required in the entertainment as well as advertising and education industries. There is cultural respect for art and narration that can be used to invest in creative and affordable designs that suit the linguistic and regional markets.

Germany: Robust media production, strict data protection regulations, and green IT policies fuel the market in Germany. Products with less energy consumption hardware and software have become essential to businesses, and motion graphics are becoming a common feature in digital learning institutions. An expanded ecosystem around VR/AR increases the demand for advanced real-time rendering and motion capture technologies.

UK : UK has been on top of the creative digital content, and motion graphics are vital in advertising, broadcasting, and the industry of games. Automation and smart workflows are commonly implemented using AI. This idea of creativity is augmented by government investments in new startups and an emerging demand for more localized and personalized content in digital media hubs like London.

France: Vigorous animation and film industry in France promote the use of motion graphics with a focus on quality, art, and environmentally friendly production processes. Subsidies are used for digital arts and education in the market. Pushing for interactive media usage in cultural departments and business messages helps promote the cloud-based and hybrid deployment solutions.

In the Asia-Pacific region, a sense of urgency and rapid digital transformation, combined with increasing media consumption and thriving entertainment complexes, are driving the growth of the motion graphics market. Countries in the region invest heavily in cloud infrastructure, AI research, and animation. The surge in mobile video, gaming, and e-learning is associated with the increase in disposable income, thus leading to a higher demand for affordable, easy to scale and cost-effective motion graphics tools that can be used in many market segments.

China : Industry of motion graphics in China is growing as the government encourages innovation in digital content and exports of creative content. In major cities it is possible to find various studios using AI, cloud rendering, and 3D animation to serve entertainment, advertising, and educational industries. The growing internet penetration and mobile device use compounds the rate at which content is demanded and invented.

India : Indian motion graphics industry has got the advantage of having a young, tech-savvy population and an expansive digital content industry. Competitive pricing and quality are the areas in which the outsourcing studios excel. Edtech, OTT platforms, and gaming investments are rising, driving the need to invest in 2D/3D animation, motion capture, and real-time rendering.

Japan : Japan has well-established, mature animation and gaming industries that have incorporated the use of developed motion graphics, which are centered on quality, precision, and innovation. Demand for VR/AR content, interactive education, and digital advertising is high. Regulatory attentiveness to energy-efficient computing contributes to secure assimilation of environmentally friendly production processes.

In the LAMEA region, the market is expanding as the number of motion graphics continues to rise due to increased media usage, higher advertising spending, and government support for creative industries. The digital content in education, entertainment, and marketing is in growing demand in the urban centers. Infrastructural gaps form a challenge, but emerging trends on health and wellness avenues open up opportunities for immersive content and interactive media.

Brazil : Brazil is the pioneer in Latin America, where there is a rising creative industry that targets social media, advertisement, and entertainment content. Digital inclusion initiatives and a rising number of mobile penetrations drive growth. The issue of sustainability stimulates switching to more energy-efficient tools and collaboration in the cloud between the studios.

Saudi Arabia : The market of motion graphics in Saudi Arabia is assisted by the fact that Vision 2030 specialized in the field of digital media and entertainment. Provision of creative hubs and media infrastructure increases the demand for high-quality animation and interactive contents. Cooperation with international suppliers of technologies and a focus on storytelling based on cultural aspects boost development of the sector.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=731fbb2f-e0ea-4b52-bc25-427af58a88a9&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/731fbb2f-e0ea-4b52-bc25-427af58a88a9/global-motion-graphics-market-2025-2034-by-deployment-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Motion Graphics Market 2025 – 2034 (By Deployment) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Motion Graphics Market :



Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Maxon Computer GmbH

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd.

Boris FX LLC

Apple Inc.

Corel Corporation

HitFilm (FXhome)

Red Giant Others

The Motion Graphics Market is segmented as follows:

By Application



Advertising & Marketing

Entertainment & Media

Education & E-learning

Healthcare & Medical Corporate & Training

By Technology



2D Animation

3D Animation

Motion Capture Real-time Rendering

By Deployment



Cloud-based On-premise

By End User



Advertising Agencies

Media & Entertainment Companies

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Providers Corporates

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

