Ahold Delhaize USA Enhances Omnichannel Made-To-Order Capabilities With Instacart's Foodstorm Platform

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced an expansion of its partnership with Instacart to leverage its FoodStorm order management system. The technology will enable participating Ahold Delhaize USA brands to elevate customers' shopping experience when requesting made-to-order items such as fresh bakery platters, customizable deli meat and cheese trays, dessert flights, floral arrangements and balloons. The FoodStorm solution is now live at Food Lion, GIANT and MARTIN'S, operated by The GIANT Company.

“By expanding our partnership with Instacart to enable the FoodStorm platform, we've introduced a more seamless, modern way to order catering,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA.“This collaboration unlocks new digital capabilities for our brands and elevates the omnichannel shopping experience for their customers.”

FoodStorm provides best-in-class functionality that makes it easy for customers to place orders online, by phone by calling their local store or directly in-store-and manage their orders through a single system. With intuitive self-service tools and access to purchase history, the technology enables customers to enjoy greater convenience when ordering fresh, made-to-order items.

“We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and its brands by making FoodStorm available for deli, bakery and floral departments,” said Rob Hill, General Manager of Order Ahead at Instacart.“As more customers seek freshly prepared, made-to-order items, FoodStorm helps retailers meet that demand with modern, efficient tools that improve both the customer and team experience. Together, we're unlocking new ways for Ahold Delhaize USA's brands to improve the customer experience with added convenience.”

Additionally, FoodStorm's order management system technology facilitates seamless production workflows and menu management across departments, enabling stores to drive repeat business, expand offerings and increase sales. By compiling data, such as production logs and inventory metrics, it allows for improved operations management and greater accuracy in forecasting.

Over time, Ahold Delhaize USA brands will evaluate the technology for further integration with and support of e-commerce capabilities like pre-ordering for pick-up or delivery.









About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit , and to start shopping, visit . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

