Israeli Forces Escalate Raids in Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) Israeli military units intensified their operations on Wednesday by advancing further into Syria’s Quneitra countryside, marking the latest breach of Syrian sovereignty, according to local media reports.
Media reported that Israeli troops moved into the Rasm al-Rawadi area and near Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya town, both located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.
There was no immediate response from the Israeli army concerning the reported incursions.
This incident follows a pattern of heightened activity throughout August, with the Israeli military conducting five separate incursions into the Quneitra province in southwestern Syria. The most recent raid, which occurred early Tuesday, resulted in one fatality.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel has significantly expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights, capturing the demilitarized buffer zone—a direct violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.
