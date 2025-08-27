Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Forces Escalate Raids in Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli Forces Escalate Raids in Syria’s Quneitra


2025-08-27 09:48:51
(MENAFN) Israeli military units intensified their operations on Wednesday by advancing further into Syria’s Quneitra countryside, marking the latest breach of Syrian sovereignty, according to local media reports.

Media reported that Israeli troops moved into the Rasm al-Rawadi area and near Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya town, both located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli army concerning the reported incursions.

This incident follows a pattern of heightened activity throughout August, with the Israeli military conducting five separate incursions into the Quneitra province in southwestern Syria. The most recent raid, which occurred early Tuesday, resulted in one fatality.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel has significantly expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights, capturing the demilitarized buffer zone—a direct violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

MENAFN27082025000045017169ID1109983622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search