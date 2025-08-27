Greenville Dental Assistant School Launches This September With Hands-On Training

Greenville Dental Assistant School

Smiley Dental & Orthodontics

Greenville Dental Assistant School opens this Sept with a 12-week, hands-on program preparing students for careers in the dental field.

GREENVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greenville Dental Assistant School Launches this September with Hands-On TrainingThe city of Greenville is welcoming a new pathway into healthcare careers this fall. Greenville Dental Assistant School officially opens its doors in September, 2025, bringing an affordable and accelerated career training program to North Texas.The new school, located at 5006 Wesley Street, Greenville, TX 75402, offers a 12-week dental assistant program that combines classroom learning with real-world, in-office training.An Accessible Career Path in Just 12 WeeksUnlike traditional programs that often take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars, Greenville Dental Assistant School is designed to be affordable, fast, and practical. The curriculum is built to equip students with in-demand skills, from sterilization and radiography to digital charting and patient communication.Each student completes weekly hands-on labs inside Smiley Dental & Orthodontics , applying what they learn in the classroom in a real dental office. The program concludes with an 80-hour externship, giving students the opportunity to work side by side with experienced dental professionals and see firsthand what a career in dentistry is like.“In just 12 weeks, our students will be prepared to step into clinics across Texas as valuable members of the dental team,” said Karen Morgan, Program Manager of Greenville Dental Assistant School.Building a Skilled Workforce for GreenvilleAs dental offices across the state face growing demand for qualified staff, Greenville Dental Assistant School helps bridge the gap by preparing students for immediate employment. Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, opening doors to a wide range of career opportunities.In addition to clinical training, students gain administrative experience in patient record management and digital charting, insurance processing, billing, and coding, scheduling and office communications.This well-rounded approach ensures graduates are prepared to thrive in both the clinical and administrative sides of dentistry.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.Education Without BarriersGreenville Dental Assistant School emphasizes accessibility by offering flexible payment options and personalized tuition plans, making it possible for students from a variety of backgrounds to pursue their career goals.“It's an honor to expand our presence in Texas by bringing this program to Greenville,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege .“Our mission is to make education more inclusive and more connected to real job opportunities. With the right training, students can launch a rewarding dental career in weeks, not years.”About Greenville Dental Assistant SchoolGreenville Dental Assistant School is located at 5006 Wesley Street, Greenville, TX 75402, and it provides an accelerated, hands-on pathway for students to become professional dental assistants in just 12 weeks. The program combines classroom instruction, practical labs, and externships to prepare graduates for the Dental Assisting National Board's CDA exam and immediate employment.About Smiley Dental & OrthodonticsWhen you join Clarksville Dental Assistant School, you'll train in a real dental office at Smiley Dental & Orthodontics.Smiley Dental & Orthodontics is dedicated to offering compassionate, affordable, and comprehensive dental care to communities across Texas. Their team provides preventive, restorative, and orthodontic services in a welcoming environment where patients are empowered to take charge of their oral health.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege began as a solution to the shortage of properly trained dental assistants. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses across the U.S., partnering with local doctors and dentists to provide allied healthcare education. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free, launching careers in both dental and medical assisting.

