Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh opens first operational stretch of Dhaka Bypass Expressway

2025-08-27 09:19:11
(MENAFN) The first operational stretch of the Dhaka Bypass Expressway, spanning 18 kilometers, was inaugurated on Sunday, according to reports.

This route, Bangladesh’s first completely enclosed expressway, is part of a 48-kilometer project with an investment of around 412 million U.S. dollars. It was developed by a Chinese construction firm responsible for financing, building, and managing the road.

Situated in the eastern part of Dhaka Division, the bypass links key industrial hubs in the north and northeast of the country while also connecting to several national highways. It serves as a crucial transport corridor between the capital and Chattogram, Bangladesh’s second-largest city.

Dhaka, a megacity of more than 20 million people, has long faced overwhelming traffic jams that limit both mobility and quality of life. Once the full expressway becomes operational, the usual four-hour journey is expected to be cut by at least half.

During the opening ceremony, an adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges highlighted the project’s importance, noting that "major cities need bypasses like this to ease traffic congestion."

