AV Access Introduces Idock M10: A 4K Dual Monitor KVM Docking Station Designed For Macbook Users

AV Access unveils the iDock M10, an advanced 4K KVM switch combined with a 10-in-1 docking station-purpose-built for MacBook users. This compact solution allows users to seamlessly control both a Mac laptop and a desktop on a dual-monitor setup, while connecting multiple peripherals-all from a single workstation. Whether for work, study, or gaming, the iDock M10 boosts productivity and simplifies setup.

AV Access, a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly announces the release of the iDock M10 4K USB-C KVM docking station . Specifically engineered for the macOS ecosystem, the iDock M10 offers true dual-monitor support for MacBook, overcoming system limitations that typically restrict extended displays via a single USB-C connection. With dual USB-C inputs, up to 100W charging, and 10Gbps data transfer, it delivers high-performance connectivity for professional-grade multitasking.







USB-C KVM Docking Station Built Around MacBook Needs

“Mac laptops are known for streamlined design-but that often comes with port limitations. For MacBook users needing two external monitors, seamless switching between devices, and clutter-free peripheral access, the iDock M10 delivers the missing piece,” explained Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

With two USB-C inputs and a combined HDMI + DP + USB interface group, users can connect both a MacBook and a desktop PC to the same setup. The iDock M10 supports essential peripherals like keyboards, mice, external drives, headphones, and SD cards-all through USB 3.0, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI outputs, audio jack, and more. It consolidates connections and reduces cable chaos, turning complex dual-computer workflows into a smooth experience.

Seamless Switching for Work and Play

Designed for hybrid work and gaming scenarios, the iDock M10 lets users toggle between a MacBook and desktop at the push of a button or via a wired remote controller. Its robust spec sheet includes support for 4K video input, fast data transmission up to 10Gbps, and Gigabit LAN access for both connected systems.

Gamers will appreciate the support for high refresh rates like 2560x1440@144Hz/120Hz and 1080P@240Hz/165Hz, ensuring fluid performance for fast-paced visuals. Whether switching between video editing and gameplay or collaborating remotely, the iDock M10 provides a responsive, uninterrupted experience.

The iDock M10 is now available on AV Access's official site at $269.99. It joins a lineup of iDock series solutions, including the iDock C10, iDock B10, and iDock C20 , designed for seamless switching between work and gaming environments.

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions , offering a diverse range of products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering high-quality AV products at competitive pricing, providing seamless audiovisual experiences for users worldwide.

AV Access continues to innovate, developing cutting-edge solutions for smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, a robust supply chain, and an expert management team, AV Access is a trusted partner in AV technology. Learn more at