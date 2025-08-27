ODYSIGHT.AI TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 27TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMER, Israel, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.AI Inc. (Nasdaq: ODYS), a leading developer of AI systems for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM), today announced that Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, in New York City.

An on-demand company presentation will be available to registered attendees via the conference portal starting September 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Attendees will also be able to submit questions directly to management through the platform.

Investors are welcome to schedule one-on-one meetings through their H.C. Wainwright representative, or by contacting Miri Segal, at ... .

