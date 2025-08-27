ODYSIGHT.AI TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 27TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
An on-demand company presentation will be available to registered attendees via the conference portal starting September 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Attendees will also be able to submit questions directly to management through the platform.
Investors are welcome to schedule one-on-one meetings through their H.C. Wainwright representative, or by contacting Miri Segal, at ... .
About Odysight.AI
Odysight.AI is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.AI leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.AI's unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.
Company Contact:
Einav Brenner, CFO
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
...
