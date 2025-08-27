Punjab Floods: NDRF, Army Deployed To Rescue 400 Students, 40 Employees Of Residential School
Students from Class VI to X, non-teaching staff members and teaching faculty members have moved to upper floors and rooftops of the school buildings.
The school complex has been marooned in four to five feet of water. Survivors told rescuers that ground floors were submerged in two to three feet of water.
“All schoolteachers, the Principal and other staff members are present in the school,” a survivor told the mediapersons, who reached the spot by riding boats with locals, who were also involved in the rescue operation.
As per the rescuers, the school, is located in Daburi village, some 12 km from Gurdaspur town in the Dinanagar subdivision, and at some places en route to the school the water level is seven to eight feet deep.
The flood situation across Punjab turned alarming as water levels in major dams such as Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar, and Shahpur Kandi surged close to or above their designed thresholds.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Principal Naresh Kumar said the school authorities have informed families of the stranded children.
Meanwhile, hundreds of villages in Punjab along the swollen Satluj, Beas, and Ravi rivers were flooded on Wednesday, severely affecting life and damaging crops after the floodgates of the Bhakra and Pong dams were opened.
The inflow into these reservoirs had alarmingly increased due to torrential rains in their catchment areas, mainly Himachal Pradesh.
Rescue and evacuation of people are currently underway by teams of the NDRF. The worst-affected districts are Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.
The Punjab government has announced that all primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools, both government and private, will be closed across the state till August 30, due to the heavy rainfall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment