Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Beverage Sector Sees Wine Slump But Beer And Alcohol Gains

Azerbaijan's Beverage Sector Sees Wine Slump But Beer And Alcohol Gains


2025-08-27 08:09:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan's beverage industry demonstrated mixed performance, with notable declines in traditional wine output contrasted by growth in vodka, beer, and alcohol production, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN27082025000195011045ID1109983105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search