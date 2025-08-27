Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Media Delegation Visits NATO Headquarters

Azerbaijani Media Delegation Visits NATO Headquarters


2025-08-27 07:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A group of Azerbaijani media representatives has visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X account.

The visit took place at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO.

This year's trip carries particular symbolic importance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.



