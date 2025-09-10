Claire Hart

My research is located in the area of quantitative social/personality psychology. In particular, I conduct research on narcissistic dysfunction in the interpersonal domain. I am currently involved in projects investigating: the self-presentation of narcissists; nostalgia; narcissism and social support; narcissism and empathy; narcissism and mimicry; narcissism and bullying; narcissism and prosocial behaviours; narcissism and crime; narcissism and parenting; narcissism and consumerism; narcissism and team functioning; narcissism and romantic relationships

