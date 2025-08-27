Fresherup Launches A Career Platform Tailored For Vietnam's Gen Z Workforce

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Vietnam's Gen Z is ready to reshape the workplace, and today FresherUP unveils its complimentary, all-in-one career ecosystem-available to employers and to candidates, from students and recent graduates to professionals with up to two years of experience.







One Candidate Account, Endless Options

Users can do the following with just one FresherUP profile:



Look for and apply for internships, entry-level positions, and jobs for new graduates in various fields.

Find out about scholarships from universities and training institutes all over the world that are specifically looking for Vietnamese talent. Take part in training programs, mentorship groups, and online job fairs.

FresherUP connects users to the proper possibilities, whether getting ready for an internship or planning long-term career advancement.







Giving Employers and Education Partners More Influence

Companies, organizations, and schools can use FresherUP to hire Vietnam's most motivated Gen Z prospects. Companies can:



Post as many job and internship postings for recent graduates. Promote events that focus on HR, like employment fairs, campus workshops, hackathons, and leadership boot camps.

FresherUP helps startups, small and medium-sized businesses, NGOs, and colleges develop strong talent pipelines without breaking the bank by getting rid of fees and hidden costs.

Scholarship Portal: Linking School and Work

FresherUP provides a specific scholarship area that enables schools and universities all around the world to get Vietnamese students and new graduates (with less than two years of experience).

Partners decide things like the field of study, the student's academic standing, or their location, and then they post the scholarship program information on the platform. This simplified process makes it easy for people all across the world to learn from each other and helps candidates obtain the training and assistance they need.

Tools to list and promote events

FresherUP is more than simply a job board; it's also a venue for HR and career growth events. Partners can make and distribute:



In person and virtual career fairs

Webinars about how to write a résumé, how to prepare for an interview, and news about a specific field Meetups for hackathons, workshops, and mentoring

Targeted notifications make sure that these events reach the Gen Z audiences who matter most, which means that many people show up and get involved.

"FresherUP was born from a simple belief: every young talent deserves a fair chance to shine. By making recruitment tailored for fresh graduates, we're not just filling jobs-we're unlocking potential, inspiring career journeys, and building Vietnam's future one opportunity at a time." - Hoang Dung Quy, Founder of FresherUP.

Complimentary, Unmatched Effect

FresherUP strives to help young individuals start their professions. FresherUP is complimentary for any business, big or small, to join and post jobs and events. Recruiters get tools and the most recent statistics that help them find the best candidates for employment

Start Now



Sign up for a complimentary account to begin a career as a future inventor and change-maker in Vietnam. Interested users can sign up at FresherUP, fill out a profile, and look for internship opportunities , fresher jobs, scholarships, and events that are great for Gen Z. Schools and businesses: Sign up with FresherUP to find more smart people and help shape the future of work. Let's begin collaborative efforts to enhance Vietnam, one fresh opportunity at a time.

About FresherUP

FresherUP (also known as“Fresher UP”) is a complimentary platform connecting organizations-companies, employers, universities, and educational organizations/centers-with early-career talent, including students, recent graduates, and professionals with up to two years of experience. By focusing on skills and proof-of-work, FresherUP helps candidates showcase their potential and helps employers hire faster with confidence. The platform also enables educational institutions to promote scholarships and learning programs, making it easier for talent to discover and access funding and development opportunities alongside jobs and internships.

