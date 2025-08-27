Emirati Women's Day 2025 Ducab Group Maitha Shuaib, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Ducab Group

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ducab Group

Emirati Women's Day 2025

Media Statement Attributed To: Maitha Shuaib, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Ducab Group

Today, we mark Emirati Women's Day under this year's inspiring theme“Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th,” honoring five decades of exceptional progress since the establishment of the General Women's Union in 1975. A milestone that reflects both the visionary leadership of the UAE and the pioneering efforts of Emirati women, who have emerged as true partners in building our nation's future. Coinciding with the UAE's Year of Community, this year's theme is a powerful reminder that collaboration and community are central drivers of transformation that spans generations. Emirati women are front and center of this transformation.

At Ducab Group, Emirati women are driving innovation across our global operations spanning 75 markets. From engineering sustainable energy solutions to leading our expansion into new markets, they play a leading role in breaking boundaries in energy, technology, and global business, powering the world's energy transformation. We recognize that our growth story is inseparable from the talented women who shape our industry.

Let us celebrate all Emirati women who, with courage and commitment, continue to ignite hope and create lasting impact. Today, and every day, we reaffirm our promise to empower our women, nurture talent, and uphold the values of unity, diversity, and excellence that define the UAE. Together, hand in hand, we look forward to a future without limits, confident that the next 50 years will be filled with even greater achievements.