O Gold And Botim Launch MENA's First Fintech Gold Investment Feature

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– O Gold, the UAE's first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, has partnered with botim, Astra Tech's flagship AI-powered fintech and leading communication platform, to bring gold investment capabilities directly into the botim ecosystem. Backed by an agreement signed in 2023, this launch makes botim the first fintech in the UAE to officially offer gold investment solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the region's evolving digital finance landscape.

This integration combines O Gold's expertise in digital precious metal investment with botim's robust fintech infrastructure and expansive user base, creating a powerful new channel for accessible and secure financial services. Users can now buy, sell, and manage digital gold directly within the botim app, starting from just 0.1 grams. The introduction of fractional ownership lowers traditional barriers to entry, making gold investment simple and inclusive, empowering users to diversify their portfolios and take greater control of their financial futures.

Beyond trading, users can also access O Gold's innovative Gold Earning (Leasing) Program, which allows them to earn returns on their digital gold holdings. The feature offers yields of 3% annually in gold grams, in line with global lease rate benchmarks, recently reported at approximately 3.25% per annum in London.

“In this region, gold has always held deep historical, cultural, and economic value. Even with market shifts, the demand continues to grow. With this partnership, we're making fractional gold investment simple and secure, so anyone can get started. It also reflects our focus on innovation in fintech and our commitment to providing trusted financial services to more than 8 million people who use botim in the UAE. This is another step in expanding botim's financial services and giving people more accessible ways to manage and grow their money with confidence,” said

The rapid growth to over 100,000 users in just a few months validates the market's demand for O Gold's innovative platform. This trust is further reinforced by the recent Shariah-compliance certificate from the Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), affirming the company's commitment to ethical finance.

“As an Emirati company, our goal at O Gold is to make precious metal ownership simple, accessible, and secure for everyone. Within a few months of O Gold's launch, we've acquired over 100,000 users, a clear validation of the market's appetite for innovative and trusted gold trading solutions.” said, Founder at O Gold.“Partnering with a platform as widely used as botim and its integrated payment system allows us to further extend our services and help millions of users start their gold investment journey with just a few taps. This is a game-changer for democratizing access to a timeless asset.

The UAE is emerging as a key hub for global gold trade, with a total export value of $53.41 billion in 2024–2025, according to TradeImeX . By integrating O Gold's fractional gold investment feature into botim, this partnership strengthens the UAE's position as a center for accessible and innovative gold investment, enabling users in the region to invest in this market with ease and security.

The new gold investment feature is now fully operational and available to botim users through the botim Invest section of the application.

O Gold is the first Emirati app to make precious metal ownership accessible to everyone, allowing secure and seamless transactions in fractional gold and silver starting from just 1 dirham. As a pioneer in the UAE's fintech space, O Gold is redefining the traditional gold investment landscape by prioritizing accessibility, security, and transparency. Having reached over 100,000 users within just a few months of launch, the platform continues to demonstrate strong growth and trust in the market.

The platform has received a Shariah compliance certification from the renowned AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), ensuring all digital assets are fully backed by physical, high-purity precious metals. This guarantees that all transactions adhere to the principles of Islamic law.

Beyond simple buying and selling, O Gold serves as a trusted partner in building financial security. It offers innovative features like Wakalah Gold Earnings, which allows users to generate returns on their gold, with earnings paid in gold to maintain Shariah compliance. With a strong focus on quality and security, all precious metals are securely delivered with full insurance.

Backed by a dedicated customer service team, O Gold provides a smooth and rewarding experience for its users, consistently upholding the highest standards of quality and security.

botim, part of Astra Tech's ecosystem, is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Botim is a fintech-first, AI-native platform offering inclusive, user-centric solutions for financial services. Built on the foundation of being the UAE's first free VoIP provider, Botim has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem serving over 150 million users across 155 countries.

Designed to meet the needs of MENA consumers, businesses, and communities, botim delivers integrated services with innovation, accessibility, and regulatory credibility at its core. botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity easier, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.