Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone In Legal Trouble, FIR Filed For Endorsing Faulty Cars

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Deepika Padukone have been embroiled in legal woes as reports claim that an FIR has been filed against them for endorsing a line of allegedly faulty cars. Consumer rights activist has alleged that the actors did mislead the customer through their advertisements and brand endorsements.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in Legal Trouble

It has been reported that the FIR claims an FIR stated that the cars promoted by the actors were marketed as“safe, reliable, and technologically advanced,” but several hundreds of customers reportedly faced serious technical issues and mechanical failures just a few months after their purchase. According to the complainant, celebrity endorsements carry a huge influence on buyers and therefore when the promises made in the advertisements fail, both the company and those endorsing it should be called to account.

The activist also stated that these celebrities are not only“the faces of the brand” but also“responsible endorsers,” as they provide reliability and credibility to the product. The FIR was filed under sections of the Consumer Protection Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to cheating and advertising.

Legal Standpoint

In recent times, India's legal system has become much stricter concerning misleading endorsements. Under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, a celebrity endorsing a product found to be unsafe or falsely advertised is liable. If found guilty, celebrities may be subjected to a heavy monetary penalty, an embargo on endorsements, or, in extreme cases, imprisonment.

Legal pundits claim that the case, if successful, will provide a landmark precedent to the entertainment and advertising world in India. While carmakers will take the brunt of blame, the involvement of influential actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone makes the issue a bit different.

Industry and Public Reactions

The FIR has tempered a mixed reaction online. While some netizens slammed the actors for promoting products without due diligence, some praised them, stating that it is unjust to hold celebrities responsible for a manufacturer's technical shortcomings. Fans of both actors took to social media to back them, stressing that brand endorsement is a job-related responsibility.

In the meantime, trade experts have claimed that such controversies may make celebrities more careful on choosing their endorsements. From now onwards, endorsers may begin asking for third-party quality checks before linking with top brands.

Awaiting Official Response

As it stands, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Deepika Padukone has issued an official statement pertaining to the FIR. The car firm involved has equally remained silent concerning the allegations. Given the seriousness of the allegations, industry insiders expect the actors' legal teams to come out soon clarifying their stance.

The FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone marks a growing trend toward making celebrity endorsers accountable toward consumers in India. Though much is yet to unfold in the trial, it has already ignited discussions on celebrity responsibility toward influencing consumer behavior. All eyes now await-the investigation and its impact on the endorsement business in the country.