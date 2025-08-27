Offerlab Launches To Redefine Funnel Building Through Collaborative Commerce

OfferLab by Russell Brunson

OfferLab, a new platform by Russell Brunson enables creators to stack offers, share revenue, and earn lifetime commissions-without technical complexity.

- OfferLab userID, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of OfferLab, a new platform designed to transform how digital products are sold online by enabling collaborative, commission-sharing funnels. Created by Russell Brunson, co-founder of ClickFunnels, OfferLab allows creators, affiliates, and digital marketers to work together seamlessly-sharing traffic, upsells, and revenue without the need for complex integrations or custom development.==> Watch The OfferLab Demo for Free HereWith a growing number of creators struggling to monetize solo funnels or find partners, OfferLab provides a frictionless way to stack multiple offers into one funnel. Users can promote products from other creators, plug in their own offers, and earn lifetime commissions with automated, real-time revenue splits.How OfferLab WorksAt its core, OfferLab makes it possible to build high-converting funnels using products created by others-or by combining one's own offer with complementary upsells. Users simply select offers from the built-in marketplace, stack them into a funnel, and share a link. Each sale is tracked and split automatically among all involved parties using Stripe.The platform is free to join, and monetization occurs via a 2% commission on all processing volume-including sales from referred users and referred products. This recurring model creates long-term earning potential for affiliates and offer creators alike. learn more here:Key Features and Benefits of OfferLabOfferLab introduces a comprehensive suite of tools designed to make collaborative selling both accessible and scalable for digital creators and affiliates. By focusing on automation, partnership facilitation, and frictionless monetization, the platform empowers users to build revenue-generating funnels faster and with fewer technical hurdles.- Stackable Funnels: Users can create dynamic sales funnels by combining multiple offers from different creators. This approach enables shared monetization, enhances the average order value, and creates a richer customer journey-all without the need for product ownership.- Real-Time Stripe Payouts: OfferLab uses Stripe's split payment infrastructure to distribute commissions instantly to all stakeholders-whether they're affiliates, product owners, or referrers.- Built-In Offer Marketplace: The marketplace allows users to browse offers by niche, view key performance metrics (e.g., commission rates, conversion stats), preview landing pages, and apply to promote with a single click.- AI Copy Assistant: A built-in AI tool helps generate persuasive, on-brand copy for funnel pages, making it easier for users to go live quickly-even if they have no background in marketing or writing.- Zero-Code Funnel Builder: With OfferLab's drag-and-drop functionality, anyone can build a complete, monetized funnel in under 30 seconds-no developers, no plugins, and no learning curve required.- Real-Time Revenue Sharing: Beyond basic commissions, OfferLab enables complex revenue-sharing scenarios, including multi-party payouts for stacked offers.- Skool-Powered Creator Community: Users gain access to a private Skool group where they can exchange funnel strategies, co-create offers, and form long-term partnerships.- Preview Before Promotion: Affiliates can preview entire sales pages before committing to promote an offer.- No Platform Lock-In: OfferLab connects with leading tools such as ClickFunnels, GoHighLevel, Shopify, and Patreon.- Lifetime Commission Model: Referring a user or offer into the system results in 2% recurring commissions on all processing volume, for life.==> Get Started With OfferLab & Unlock 100% CommissionFounder's Vision & QuoteRussell Brunson, known for revolutionizing the funnel-building space with ClickFunnels, created OfferLab to restore a sense of collaboration to the online marketing world.“For years, creators have been working in silos-each building their own funnel, driving their own traffic, and competing for attention. OfferLab is designed to bring us back to the era of partnership-driven selling,” said Brunson.“It's not just another tool-it's a system that enables shared growth, real revenue splits, and a smarter way to sell together.”Ideal Users and Use CasesOfferLab is purpose-built for digital entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators who are ready to scale through strategic partnerships rather than solo effort. It serves those who have some traction-whether in the form of traffic, a product, or an audience-and are looking to leverage collaboration to increase conversions, diversify revenue, and simplify operations.Who is OfferLab For:- Affiliate MarketersThose looking to promote proven, high-converting offers without the need to build products themselves. OfferLab provides a curated marketplace and lets affiliates stack multiple offers in one funnel to increase lifetime customer value and earnings.- Course Creators and CoachesCreators with a solid front-end offer but no upsell or back-end infrastructure can instantly plug into other creators' offers.- Ecommerce Store OwnersOnline sellers who want to expand their average order value or diversify product offerings can incorporate complementary digital products into their checkout flows-without changing their current fulfillment systems.- JV Brokers and Email MarketersThose who manage large contact lists or facilitate partnerships can use OfferLab to connect creators, assemble multi-offer funnels, and earn lifetime commissions on all processing volume through referrals and funnel stacking.- Micro-Influencers with Niche TrafficEven without a product, influencers can curate product stacks aligned with their audience's needs and drive traffic to pre-built funnels for passive income.- Digital Collaborators and SaaS PromotersThose with software tools, plug-ins, or microservices can be included as upsells in other users' funnels-gaining exposure, increasing adoption, and receiving automatic payouts with each sale. learn more here:Who OfferLab Not For:- Total Beginners with No Audience or OfferOfferLab requires at least one lever-traffic, a list, or an existing offer-to be effective. Users with no assets, experience, or platform presence may find it difficult to gain traction.- Those Seeking Overnight ResultsThe platform rewards long-term thinking, ecosystem building, and collaboration. It's not designed for quick-hit campaigns or short-term arbitrage strategies.- Users Unwilling to Vet OffersBecause the marketplace is open, some offers may vary in quality. Success depends on choosing partners wisely and curating offers that align with your brand and audience.In essence, OfferLab is a fit for experienced creators and marketers ready to embrace a collaborative model that scales with less effort, fewer tools, and long-term earning potential built into every funnel.How It's Different from Traditional Funnel ToolsUnlike conventional platforms such as ClickBank, Kartra, or even ClickFunnels, OfferLab is not just a funnel builder or affiliate network. Instead, it operates as a connection layer-allowing users to plug into each other's funnels, automate revenue splits, and build fully monetized, multi-offer funnels in seconds. It supports integration with tools like GoHighLevel, Shopify, Patreon, and others.Launch Details and RegistrationOfferLab is now live and free to join atThe platform will also be showcased in a live online event hosted by Russell Brunson on September 3, 2025, where users can register for an in-depth demo and training session.About Russell BrunsonRussell Brunson is the co-founder of ClickFunnels, a leading sales funnel software company, and the author of multiple best-selling books on online marketing and entrepreneurship. Over the past decade, he has helped hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs scale their businesses through automated funnels and digital strategy.About OfferLabOfferLab is a funnel collaboration platform built for creators, affiliates, and digital product sellers. It enables users to build shared funnels using products from multiple creators, with lifetime revenue sharing and real-time payment splits. OfferLab's mission is to simplify partnerships and bring collaborative commerce back to the forefront of digital marketing.

