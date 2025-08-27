Starbucks Just Unveiled Its 2025 Fall Menu: Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns

MENAFN - Live Mint) Starbucks coffeehouses are bringing back the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), made with real pumpkin beginning Tuesday (August 26). For many fans, this marks the unofficial start of fall. The PSL, available hot, iced, or blended, features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon, and nutmeg, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

Introduced over 20 years ago, the PSL quickly became Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage and a global cultural phenomenon.

New and returning Fall beverages

Joining the fall menu is the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, made with three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, notes of pecan, brown butter, holiday baking spices, and steamed oatmilk, finished with a pecan crunch topping. Returning favorites include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. These drinks are all made with real pumpkin or pecan flavors, combining seasonal spices with Starbucks' signature espresso and milk options. Customers can also customize iced beverages with Pecan Cold Foam.

Fall food offerings

Starbucks is expanding its seasonal menu with Italian Sausage Egg Bites, crafted with crumbled Italian sausage, sundried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese, cooked sous vide for a velvety texture. Returning fall treats include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop, pairing perfectly with seasonal drinks.

Single-origin coffee highlight

Starbucks is featuring Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee, a medium roast with smooth, citrusy flavors and notes of Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs. This coffee celebrates Guatemala's Antigua Valley and is available hot, iced, or as whole beans. Customers enjoying brewed coffee in cafés can receive free refills of hot or iced coffee or tea, including Guatemala Casi Cielo, during the same visit.

Starbucks reserve offerings

Starting August 26, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and select stores in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle are offering Reserve-exclusive beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Tiramisu Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan, and Pumpkin S'mores Tart.

Fall flavors available beyond stores

Starbucks' seasonal flavors are also available online and at grocery stores for a limited time, including Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee. Creamers include Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-dairy Creamer and returning Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamers in both dairy and non-dairy options.