Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Signs Distribution Agreement With Richtv.Io

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0), a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, announced it has signed a distribution agreement with RichTV to promote its Sekur Swiss Hosted Privacy Communications Solutions to Rich TV's large audience, particularly cryptocurrency and privacy enthusiasts. The partnership will leverage educational videos and interviews to expand Sekur's visibility, offering secure communications without data mining, location tracking, or exposure of phone numbers or identities. Earlier this month, Sekur also revealed plans to enable cryptocurrency payments for its solutions by December 2025. Rich TV, which reaches more than 100,000 followers across multiple platforms, will introduce Sekur's privacy tools to its engaged community, while Sekur continues to highlight its Swiss-hosted advantage under Switzerland's strict data protection laws.

To view the full press release, visit

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN