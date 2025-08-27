Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged - and the announcement was as witty and playful as fans would expect.

Taylor revealed the news on Instagram with a cheeky caption:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” It's a clever nod to a long-running fan joke that if she hadn't become a global pop star, she could easily have been an English teacher thanks to her reputation for sharp, literary lyrics.

Meanwhile, Travis has always embodied the classic high school jock energy - a contrast that Taylor herself captured in her song "So High School," with the lyric: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

The setting couldn't have been more poetic - a dreamy floral garden.

Some fans couldn't help but connect it to her song The Lakes where she said:“I want auroras and sad prose, I want to watch wisteria grow right over my bare feet, 'cause I haven't moved in years.”

Only this time, the flowers weren't about being rooted in sadness, but about blooming into something new.

To top it off, she soundtracked the engagement post with So High School, turning the playful comparison into the perfect full-circle moment.

On-brand, magical, and just a little cheeky - exactly what you'd expect from Taylor.

The American singer-songwriter posted several photos of Kelce proposing her. Take a look: