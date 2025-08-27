403
Matrix To Showcase Integrated Security & Communication Solutions At FSIE 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 26th August 2025, New Delhi: Matrix Comsec, a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions, is proud to announce its participation at FSIE 2025. With decades of innovation and a strong focus on safety, compliance, and resilience, Matrix will present its latest technologies designed to safeguard people, assets, and infrastructure.
Visitors will experience how Matrix solutions address evolving challenges across key domains:
Smart Buildings: Seamless integration of access control with fire evacuation protocols ensures faster response and safe occupant movement during emergencies.
Critical Infrastructure (Energy, Transport, Oil & Gas): Real-time surveillance, tamper-proof access control, and cybersecurity-certified platforms protect high-value assets and operations against both physical and cyber threats.
Industrial Safety: End-to-end monitoring and compliance-driven workforce solutions safeguard perimeters, enforce safety protocols, and ensure operational continuity.
Fire Safety Ecosystem: Video surveillance and access systems provide traceability, accountability, and actionable insights for safety drills, audits, and investigations.
Why Matrix Stands Out
Made in India, Made for the World: Solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in India.
Global Trust: Deployed in 50+ countries across diverse verticals.
Certifications: STQC, BIS, ONVIF, CE, UL, and robust cybersecurity compliance.
Scalability: From single buildings to multi-location enterprises.
“Matrix solutions are engineered to empower organizations to build safer, smarter, and more resilient spaces,” said Tarun Sharma, Head of Marketing, Matrix Comsec.“Our focus is on solving real challenges, whether it's preventing unauthorized access, protecting critical infrastructure, or ensuring reliable communication.”
Matrix invites security professionals, consultants, and decision-makers to visit Booth B9 at FSIE 2025, New Delhi, and experience how Matrix is redefining safety, efficiency, and trust in the evolving technology landscape.
Company :-Matrix Comsec
