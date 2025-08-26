Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Forecasted To Achieve US $2.14 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market In 2025?

In recent periods, the market size for integrally geared centrifugal compressors has seen substantial growth. The market is anticipated to expand from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to the increasing substitution of old-fashioned compressors, an upswing in focus on reducing lifecycle costs, a surge in demand from the power generation sector, amplified governmental efforts towards energy conservation, and the emerging trend towards digitalization and remote monitoring.

The market size for integrally geared centrifugal compressors is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the approaching years, swelling to $2.14 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The predicted growth in the upcoming period is due to factors such as rising demand for gas compression systems that are energy-efficient, escalating investment in oil and gas infrastructure, growing emphasis on carbon emission reduction, increasing requirements from the oil and gas industry, and burgeoning urbanization and industrialization. Key trends forecasted for this time frame include improvement in impeller and diffuser architecture, the evolution of high-speed gear systems, incorporation of smart sensors and monitoring technology, breakthroughs in modular compressor designs, and the application of digital twin technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market?

The expansion of the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market is likely to be driven by the increasing demands within the oil and gas industry. This sector involves the exploration, extraction, refinement, and delivery of both petroleum and natural gas. It is the escalating requirement for oil and gas, brought about by the rise in necessary transportation and the increasingly widespread use of airlines, resulting in more fuel being consumed globally. The role of integrally geared centrifugal compressors in optimizing gas compression for activities such as processing natural gas, boosting pipeline, and gas injection plays a crucial part in augmenting trustworthiness while shrinking physical space requirements in vital operations. For instance, a report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a federal statistical and analytical agency in the United States, revealed that, in June 2023, worldwide oil usage is expected to see a 6% rise from 2022 to 2028, culminating in an overall usage of 105.7 million barrels per day. Concurrently, an 11% year-on-year increase in expenditures toward upstream oil and gas activities, such as exploration, extraction, and production, are projected to hit a historic high of 528 billion US dollars in 2023. Consequently, the proliferating demand in the oil and gas industry is escalating the growth of the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Industry?

Major players in the Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Hitachi Ltd.

. General Electric Co.

. Siemens Energy AG

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Baker Hughes Company

. Johnson Controls Inc.

. Kobe Steel Ltd.

. Atlas Copco AB

. IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd.

. Ingersoll Rand Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market In The Globe?

Prominent companies in the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market are concentrating on crafting inventive solutions like high-efficiency centrifugal compressors to deliver compact and less power-consuming gas compression systems across various sectors. A high-efficiency centrifugal compressor is a type of turbo machinery equipment designed to squeeze gases with less energy usage by utilizing optimized impellers, diffusers, and gear systems to boost efficiency and decrease running costs. For example, IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd., a Japanese firm producing machinery and equipment, launched the TRZ Series - a high-efficiency integrally geared centrifugal compressor line created specifically for industrial use, in May 2025. This series offers enhanced efficiency, lowered operational costs, and easier maintenance through features such as superior impeller design, direct lubrication, and standardized components. Moreover, the series is structured to provide trustworthy, cost-effective, and eco-friendly air compression solutions for large industrial operations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Report?

The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Radial Compressors, Axial Compressors

2) By Compressible Gases: Nitrogen, Acid Hydrocarbon Gas, Chlorine, Air, Fuel Gas, Hydrocarbon Process Gas, Refrigerants, Other Compressible Gases

3) By Application: Air Compression, Gas Compression, Refrigeration

4) By End-Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Chemical And Petrochemical, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Air Suspension, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Radial Compressor: Single-Stage Radial Compressors, Multi-Stage Radial Compressors

2) By Axial Compressors: Low-Pressure Axial Compressors, High-Pressure Axial Compressors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market By 2025?

In the Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Global Market Report 2025, North America held the title for the leading region in 2024. It is projected that the quickest growth will occur within the Asia-Pacific region in the forecasted period. The report covers an array of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

