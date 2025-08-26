Berwick Paws Named 2025 Quality Business Award Winner Best Dog Day Care In The City Of Casey, VIC

Narre Warren South, VIC - August 26, 2025 - Berwick Paws , the beloved family-run pet care centre located in Narre Warren South, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Dog Day Care in the City of Casey, VIC. This prestigious award is bestowed only upon businesses that achieve an exceptional overall quality score typically 95% or higher, a distinction earned by fewer than 1% of registered businesses in Australia.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Berwick Paws has built a reputation on a foundation of passion, respect, and unwavering care for pets. Founded by Patrice Pascal and supported by a dedicated team, the centre offers a full suite of services including dog daycare, grooming, walking, pet sitting, minding, and transport, as well as a range of premium pet products. Their daycare programme is especially celebrated for fostering balanced and social pets through supervised play, positive interactions, and an environment where dogs are treated like family. This award is a testament to the Berwick Paws team's commitment to delivering best-in-class care rooted in empathy and professionalism. As a member of the Pet Industry Association of Australia, Berwick Paws adheres to the National Code of Practice and Code of Ethics, ensuring that they consistently exceed industry standards with a wellbeing-first approach.

The Berwick Paws team is made up of passionate and experienced animal lovers who treat every dog as if it were their own. Each staff member is carefully selected for their skills, dedication, and genuine love for pets, ensuring a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for every dog in their care. With a commitment to ongoing training in animal behaviour, first aid, and welfare, the team is equipped to handle dogs of all breeds, sizes, and temperaments - providing personalised attention that helps each furry guest feel happy, comfortable, and secure.

Customers regularly praise Berwick Paws for their outstanding care and attention, sharing experiences such as,“Thanks team for an amazing experience having our dogs looked after while we were away. You did everything we asked and when we had to extend our holidays nothing was too much trouble.” Others highlight how“our boy was relaxed and happy and came home looking very handsome,” while another client described the“amazing service” that left their Border Collie“feeling completely brand new, with a beautiful, soft coat and the tricky knots behind her ears completely gone.”

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

