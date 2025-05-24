Colombia's Shakira Falls In The Middle Of A Concert In Montreal, Laughs And Gets Up

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Singer Shakira suffered a tremendous blow during her highly anticipated performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.The Colombian singer suffered a minor mishap that left her on the floor. While performing her iconic song“Whenever, Wherever” and in the middle of her choreography, Shakira slipped in front of thousands of fans.Far from stopping, the Barranquilla native reacted with her characteristic style: she immediately stood up, brushed herself off with a smile, and continued dancing as if nothing had happened. The gesture drew a standing ovation from the audience and made it clear that, for a wolf like her, not even the most slippery stage can stop her.

Below is a piece from that concert...not her fall...Some music and dancing. The fall is below the YouTube on the Instagram clip, further down in this article.

Below is her fall and quick recovery on Instagram