Inner Harmony Foundation Launches New Social And Emotional Learning Program For Students, Teachers And Administrators

DALTON, PA, USA - The Inner Harmony Foundation proudly announces the national launch of its Pathway To Peace: The Inner Harmony Approach to Integral Education, a social and emotional learning program for students, teachers, and administrators. The mindfulness-based program blends didactic and experiential practices to reduce stress, improve focus, and boost academic performance.

First piloted in 2010 in Pennsylvania's Scranton School District by functional, mental health providers and senior researchers, the program returned for further study in 2024-2025 across the Hanover Area and Greater Nanticoke School Districts. Pathway To Peace combines a structured workbook, science-based techniques, and a digital slide deck. With practical, easy-to-implement strategies, it is now available to schools nationwide.

Over the last 15 years, the Inner Harmony Approach to Integral Education has impacted more than 400 teachers and 1000 students. Evaluations continuing through 2026 highlight meaningful benefits. In the analysis of the 2010 and 2025 studies, Dr. Steven Szydlowski and Dr. Peter Amato confirmed that mindfulness-based stress reduction enhances safe learning environments, improves student outcomes, and supports teacher well-being.

“With the Inner Harmony Approach, we are creating a safe place and strong foundation for lifelong learning of mindfulness and mental health strategies,” Anne Marie Kochuba-Mantione, director of pupil services for the Hanover Area School District, said.

Year 1 research results from Hanover revealed an 11 percent increase in calm classroom environments and a 17 percent decrease in hourly disruptions.

“We are excited to continue Year 2 of the Inner Harmony Approach to Integral Education initiative in our district,” Kochuba-Mantone added.

Study Highlights:



Improved focus and work habits: Greater attentiveness and teacher responsiveness.

Enhanced classroom climate: Fewer behavioral interruptions and stronger engagement. Administrative support: Alignment with existing resources, despite time constraints.

“Inner Harmony has provided training to our teachers and students to take a proactive approach on regulating behaviors,” said Nathan Barrett, superintendent of the Hanover Area School District.“Our district is prepared to help the next generation regain emotional control through the tools.”

Program Highlights:



Scripted lesson plans for daily classroom relaxation.

Teacher workbook for stress management and emotional awareness.

Built-in assessment tools for tracking attention, resilience, and performance.

3-, 5-, and 15-minute daily practices for teachers and students. Interactive app for teachers and administration.

“Public education is more than academics; it's about preparing children to thrive,” Dr. Peter Amato said.

While primarily for schools, parents may also benefit from workshops that extend mindfulness tools into the home.

Pathway To Peace is available for public, private, and charter schools, grades K-12. Watch the program overview on YouTube . Contact Dr. Szydlowski at ... for program details and purchasing options.

About the Inner Harmony Foundation

Founded by Dr. Peter Amato, the Inner Harmony Foundation delivers mindfulness-based wellness programs to schools and communities, promoting mental health, emotional resilience, and academic success.