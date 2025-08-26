Moscow Introduces QR Code System To Monitor Migrants And Migration Status
Starting September 1, Moscow will introduce a new electronic application designed to monitor migrants in the city.
Azernews reports that Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced this in an interview with Interfax.
Sobyanin explained that Moscow's executive authorities have been granted permission to conduct a series of pilot projects aimed at keeping migrants under closer supervision within the Moscow region.
The mayor also noted that biometric monitoring of migrants is already in place at all airports in the city. Additionally, a new “electronic card” containing comprehensive migrant data will soon be launched across Moscow.
“Through a QR code, the police can instantly access all relevant information about an individual - including their arrival date, length of stay, place of work, and any migration violations. If the QR code signals a red alert, the police must stop the person. If it's green, no action is necessary,” Sobyanin emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment