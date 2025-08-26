Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Introduces QR Code System To Monitor Migrants And Migration Status


2025-08-26 07:06:41
Starting September 1, Moscow will introduce a new electronic application designed to monitor migrants in the city.

Azernews reports that Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced this in an interview with Interfax.

Sobyanin explained that Moscow's executive authorities have been granted permission to conduct a series of pilot projects aimed at keeping migrants under closer supervision within the Moscow region.

The mayor also noted that biometric monitoring of migrants is already in place at all airports in the city. Additionally, a new “electronic card” containing comprehensive migrant data will soon be launched across Moscow.

“Through a QR code, the police can instantly access all relevant information about an individual - including their arrival date, length of stay, place of work, and any migration violations. If the QR code signals a red alert, the police must stop the person. If it's green, no action is necessary,” Sobyanin emphasized.

