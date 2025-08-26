Bespoke Technology Group Named To 2025 Next Generation List Of Most Innovative Managed Service Providers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bespoke Technology Group named to the 2025 Next Generation MSP list, recognized for innovation, growth, and delivering transformative IT solutions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bespoke Technology Group, a Denver-based provider of customized managed IT services, has been named one of the world's most innovative and growth-focused managed service providers on the prestigious 2025 Next Generation List, produced by the publisher of the MSP 501 awards.The Next Generation List celebrates MSPs that are redefining the future of managed services through innovation, strategic vendor partnerships, and AI-powered solutions. Winners were selected based on a proprietary methodology that evaluates above-average revenue growth, operational excellence, and the ability to deliver transformative technologies across industries.“We're honored to be recognized on the 2025 Next Generation MSP list,” said Ben Glass, CEO and Founder of Bespoke Technology Group.“This award reflects our team's dedication to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that empower our clients to thrive. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, from proactive support to strategic consulting, and this recognition affirms our commitment to driving real business outcomes.”Bespoke Technology Group's inclusion on both the Next Generation and CRN MSP 500 lists underscores its position as a leader in the IT services industry. With a client base spanning non-profit, legal, architecture, engineering, design, and financial sectors, Bespoke delivers tailored solutions that address real-world challenges, improve security, and foster technological advancement.This recognition follows another major honor earlier this year: Bespoke Technology Group was included in the 2025 CRNMSP 500 list, which highlights the top managed service providers in North America for their ability to deliver essential services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize technology investments.Founded in Denver, Bespoke offers a comprehensive range of services including 24x7 proactive support, business continuity and disaster recovery, and virtual CIO services. Their customer-first approach and deep industry expertise have earned them a reputation for excellence and innovation.The 2025 Next Generation MSPs will be celebrated at the MSP 501 Awards Gala on September 17 in Orlando, alongside the MSP 501 honorees.About Bespoke Technology GroupBespoke Technology Group is a leading provider of customized managed IT services, delivering innovative solutions that address critical business challenges and enhance efficiency. With extensive industry experience, our team of experts is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in Denver, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including 24x7 proactive support, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions, and virtual CIO services. Our clients span various industries, including non-profit, legal, architecture, engineering, design, and financial sectors. For more information, visit bespoketechgroup.

