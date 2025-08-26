Egypt Urges UK To Clarify Circumstances Of Citizen's Arrest In London
During the call, Abdelatty said the foreign ministry is closely following the developments of the arrest of Ahmed Abdel Qader in London on Monday evening. He requested a swift clarification of the circumstances and reasons for the arrest and said Egypt looks forward to learning the results of the investigation and securing his prompt release.
Abdelatty has instructed the Egyptian Embassy in London to contact the relevant British authorities to clarify the matter, provide all consular services to the citizen, and work towards his swift release.
The two officials also discussed the overall bilateral relations between their countries and the move towards elevating them to a strategic partnership to deepen joint cooperation in various fields.
On the regional front, Abdelatty and Powell exchanged views on the“dangerous developments” in the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian minister condemned what he called Israel's“continued flagrant violations of international humanitarian law,” citing the recent targeting of journalists, medical and humanitarian workers, and the“unjustified” Israeli incursion into Ramallah.
He reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of Israel's“continued crimes” in Gaza and its obstruction of relief and medical aid, which he said has led to an unprecedented, catastrophic humanitarian situation and famine.
The foreign minister welcomed the announcement by several Western countries, including the United Kingdom, of their intention to recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September. He said that expanding the path of recognition of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines is the only way to achieve sustainable security and stability for all peoples in the region.
