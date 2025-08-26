Questex's Fierce Network Opens Submissions For The 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Network , a mega portal meeting the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today announces submissions are open for the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Awards . This prestigious program celebrates the innovators, disruptors, and changemakers behind the most groundbreaking cloud, wireless, and broadband technologies of the past year.
For more than 15 years, the Fierce Network Innovation Awards (formerly the Fierce Telecom Awards) have recognized excellence and leadership across telecom and cloud, highlighting the competitive drive and creativity that propel the industry forward.
“Our awards program has always reflected the evolution of the industry,” said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network.“With five new categories added this year, we're looking forward to honoring the next wave of solutions and changemakers transforming connectivity.”
2025 award categories include:
- AI Innovation Analytics/Automation NEW: Broadband Workforce Development Business Service Innovation BSS/OSS Innovation NEW: Carrier of the Year Cloud Networking Innovation Cloud Data Center Innovation Customer Engagement Innovation Digital Divide Impact IoT Innovation NEW: Municipal/Public Connectivity Program Network Test and Measurement Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline Network Security Innovation NEW: Rural Broadband Deployment Sustainability Achievement Top Changemaker NEW: Tribal Lands Broadband Deployment Wireless Innovation – Core Wireless Innovation – Fixed Wireless Wireless Innovation – Mobile Evolution Wireless Innovation – Private Wireless Networks Wireless Innovation – RAN
Entries will be evaluated by an expert panel of judges, who will recognize the companies and solutions that most effectively save costs, enhance customer engagement, and revolutionize networks and the communications ecosystem.
The program is open for submissions through October 17. For more information about the Fierce Network Innovation Awards and how to submit, click here .
For partnership opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at ... .
About Fierce Network
The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world's operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today's decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit .
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better-hospitality, operational real estate and wellness-and the industries that help people live longer-life sciences and healthcare-along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.
