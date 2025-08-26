Goldiew Launches Community-Powered Platform To Enhance Transparency In U.S. Precious Metals Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ashburn, VA , Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldiew , a U.S.-based technology company focused on improving trust in financial markets, today announced the launch of its community-powered platform designed to increase transparency in the U.S. precious metals industry. The new platform provides buyers and sellers with verified business listings, user-driven reviews, and simplified trust indexes, giving consumers clearer insights into dealers, offers, and educational resources at a time of rising demand for gold and silver.









Illustration showing the connection between community feedback and the precious metals market, highlighting the role of reviews in building transparency and trust.

Gold has long been seen as a symbol of value and security. It has endured wars, economic crises, and market crashes, remaining a store of wealth for generations. Yet for many Americans today, buying or selling precious metals feels less like a safe tradition and more like a gamble.

The reality is that the U.S. precious metals market is not tightly regulated. Anyone can open a storefront or launch a website and present themselves as a dealer. Some provide excellent service. Others do not. The difficulty for consumers is figuring out which is which before making a decision that involves hard-earned money.

The Challenge Buyers and Sellers Face

Consider the average person searching online for a gold dealer or exploring a gold IRA rollover. What they encounter is often a wall of advertisements, fine print, and offers that promise more than they deliver. Hidden markups, unclear storage fees, or vague return policies can turn what should be a straightforward decision into a stressful experience.

For people simply looking to buy coins, sell jewelry, or compare investment options, the lack of transparency can create unnecessary risk. Trust is not something that should be left to chance.

A Different Kind of Platform

This is the context that gave rise to Goldiew , a community-powered hub designed to bring clarity and transparency to the U.S. precious metals market. Unlike traditional directories or paid-ranking sites, Goldiew is built around the experiences and insights of everyday users.

The platform provides tools for buyers and sellers to evaluate businesses, compare offers, and learn from community-rated resources. Every feature is structured around one principle: better information leads to better decisions.

What Users Can Do on Goldiew

Visitors to Goldiew can:



Search interactive national maps covering categories such as gold and silver dealers, coin dealers, pawn shops, jewelry buyers, jewelers, and gold IRA companies.

Filter results by location, radius, average rating, or type of service to quickly narrow down options.

Read and write reviews on businesses, offers, and educational resources, contributing to a transparent feedback system.

Save businesses, offers, or guides to compare later. Use indexes designed to turn complex ratings into plain-language signals.

The Three Indexes That Simplify Choices

Star ratings alone can be misleading. To provide more clarity, Goldiew developed three indexes that summarize reviews into easy-to-understand labels.

Safety Index

Applies to businesses such as dealers, pawn shops, or jewelers. It reflects how safe and reliable other users felt when dealing with them, ranging from Excellent Reputation to Poor Reputation.

Trust Index

Applies to offers and promotions. It answers whether a company delivered on what it promised, showing if an offer was fulfilled as described or if users reported issues.

Quality Index

Applies to resources such as guides, webinars, or calculators. It shows how useful the community found the material, highlighting whether it was actionable or lacking in clarity.

These indexes transform scattered reviews into clear insights that help users act with confidence.

Offers and Resources

The Offers section of Goldiew allows side-by-side comparisons of gold IRA and precious metals promotions. Users can filter by minimum investment, setup fees, annual fees, storage options, and eligible account types. They can also review whether specific IRS-approved gold, silver, platinum, or palladium products are included.

The Resources library provides educational content rated by the community. Topics include IRA rollover rules, fees, storage and security, taxes, and comparisons between precious metals and other assets. Each resource is reviewed for clarity and usefulness, helping users cut through technical jargon.

Powered by Community

At the heart of Goldiew is the idea that users make the platform stronger. Reviews are written by real people, not advertisers, and each contribution helps others avoid mistakes and discover trustworthy businesses.

The platform also rewards participation with a visible status system. Users begin as Speck and can advance through levels like Flake, Nugget, Ingot, and eventually Crown, based on the number of approved reviews they submit. It is a simple way to highlight contributors whose voices carry weight in the community.

Claim, Verify, Respond: A Clear Path for Businesses

Goldiew is not only designed for consumers, but also for businesses that want to build credibility and connect with their local audience. Dealers, jewelers, pawn shops, and other precious metals professionals can claim their business profile to gain access to valuable tools and features.

The process is straightforward. Businesses can locate their profile on Goldiew using the search tool, then click“Claim this business” to begin verification. Once the claim is approved, the business gains control of its page and can:



Update business information such as contact details, services offered, and logos

Respond directly to customer reviews and feedback

Receive inquiries and quote requests through the platform

Display a Verified Business badge that signals trust and authenticity Become eligible for a Top-Rated badge when maintaining an Excellent Safety Index

Businesses not yet listed can also register directly to create a new profile and reach potential customers.

By giving businesses the ability to manage their reputation while ensuring transparency for consumers, Goldiew creates a balanced ecosystem where trust and clarity benefit both sides of the precious metals market.

What Goldiew Is Not

Equally important is what Goldiew does not do. The platform does not sell gold or silver, does not allow businesses to pay for visibility, and does not provide financial, investment, or legal advice. All content is for informational purposes only. Users are encouraged to consult qualified professionals before making financial decisions.

By maintaining this independence, Goldiew preserves its credibility as a neutral tool built to serve everyday buyers and sellers.

Why It Matters Now

Interest in precious metals is surging. With inflation concerns and economic uncertainty, more Americans are turning to gold and silver as part of their financial planning. At the same time, the risk of running into misleading offers or underregulated businesses is higher than ever.

This makes transparency not just helpful, but essential. Platforms like Goldiew bring community-driven trust into a market where clarity has often been missing.

Why Transparency Matters More Than Ever

The precious metals industry is centuries old, but the tools to navigate it are evolving. Goldiew represents a modern approach: a platform where transparency, verified reviews, and community insights replace uncertainty and guesswork.

For anyone buying or selling precious metals in the United States, Goldiew offers a way to move forward with confidence, clarity, and peace of mind. Explore the platform at Goldiew.com .





Laptop with a 3D U.S. map and location pin, surrounded by review cards, gold bars, and coins.

About Goldiew

Goldiew is a U.S.-based, community-powered platform that helps users make informed decisions when buying, selling, or comparing gold and silver. It's a free tool designed to simplify the precious metals market with real user reviews, verified dealer listings, interactive maps, transparent offer comparisons, and live spot-price data.

Press inquiries

Goldiew



Marc Pavageau

...

18 rue de brest

35000 Rennes

France

A video accompanying this announcement is available at