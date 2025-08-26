Becker's Healthcare Names U.S. Oral Surgery Management To 2025 Dsos To Know List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Becker's Healthcare has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) to this year's DSOs to Know list. Honorees are selected by Becker's, based on nominations and reporter research.

“Becker's Healthcare is highly respected in our field, and we're honored to be included on its DSOs to Know list for the second year in a row,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew.

According to Becker's, company growth was one of the determining factors behind USOSM's inclusion. USOSM was the first oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) company of its kind and has the largest and fastest growing network of premier OMS surgeons, nationwide.

“Our growth can be attributed to many factors,” noted Drew.“Chief among them are our unique business model and the quality of the surgeons with whom we partner. From the beginning, we've been extremely selective in choosing our surgeon partners. They're all highly trained, highly skilled leaders, who're dedicated to high-quality patient care.”

Becker's Healthcare has 1.1 million+ e-newsletter subscribers and 68,000+ print subscribers across all of its platforms. Through print, digital, and live events, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and nurture conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare. Visit: .

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

