Biggest Names In Gambling Join Vsin's Sports Betting Podcast Network With Launch Of“Fade Us Sports”

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announces the addition of“Fade Us Sports” to its network of leading sports betting podcasts . Launching on Aug. 27, the weekly podcast stars poker royalty Phil Hellmuth, Mike“The Mouth” Matusow, Brandon Cantu, and David Woodley, who will bring their gambling prowess to the sports betting conversation. Collectively, the hosts of“Fade Us Sports” have earned 23 World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and won more than $50 million in tournament winnings.

“This new podcast represents a collection of some of the greatest minds in the history of gambling, and we're thrilled to add this title to our network of premier sports betting podcasts,” said Brian Musburger, President and Chief Business Officer at VSiN.“While they're poker royalty, Phil, Mike, Brandon and David may not be as well known for their sports betting prowess, but it's clear that they don't like to lose. Every gambler can learn from these guys.”

“Fade Us Sports” brings together poker legends and sports insiders Phil Hellmuth, Mike“The Mouth” Matusow, Brandon Cantu, and David Woodley, as they apply their championship mindset to sports betting. With friendships and on and off again rivalries spanning more than 30 years, the group delivers unfiltered conversations and sharp perspectives, talking sports every day with a dynamic that is as authentic as it is entertaining.

Every week,“Fade Us Sports” hosts break down NFL matchups, share strategies for finding an edge, and deliver insider stories from poker's biggest stages - all with a no-holds-barred, tell-it-like-it-is style. In addition to picks, the crew will dive into their survivor pool strategies for the upcoming week, giving listeners an inside look at how seasoned pros and sports insiders approach one of the most popular contests in the game.

“'Fade Us' captures the conversations every bettor has with friends on game day. Partnering with VSiN is a natural fit, pairing our everyman perspective with the sharp insights of the industry's true experts,” said Hellmuth.“Our show is built on the same banter and strategy talks that happen in living rooms and sportsbooks everywhere. VSiN is the perfect home, connecting everyday bettors with the best minds in the game.”

Beginning Aug. 27,“Fade Us Sports” will be available everywhere podcasts are found each Wednesday. Podcast hosts are:



Phil Hellmuth is a 17-time World Champion of Poker (number 1 all-time), a New York Times best-selling author, a Poker Hall of Fame member, a host for more than a dozen television shows, an Advisor to over 30 companies, and an avid sports bettor.



Mike“The Mouth” Matusow is a four-time WSOP bracelet winner with over $10 million in live tournament earnings. A central figure of the poker boom, he became a fan favorite on shows like High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark, where his fiery personality and sharp reads made him one of the game's most recognizable names. He most recently was the subject of the documentary“Matusow” which received rave reviews from Poker fans. Away from the table, Mike is also an avid sports bettor, often sharing his wagers and takes with fans on social media and his podcast. His outspoken style and passion for both poker and sports have cemented him as one of the most entertaining and enduring personalities in gaming.



Brandon Cantu is a professional poker player who spends most of his time in Las Vegas while also maintaining a home in Vancouver, Washington. A two-time WSOP bracelet winner with deep runs in major tournaments worldwide, he has earned over $5 million plus in lifetime tournament winnings, securing his place as a respected figure in the global poker community. He is an avid sports bettor and especially loves to bet on teams from his home town in the northwest.

David Woodley is a sports media and betting executive with 15+ years at companies like Playmaker HQ, Big Lead Sports, EDGE Boost and Ballislife. He led Playmaker to acquisition as President and co-founded Speed Survivor, launching this football season. A University of Oklahoma grad and Minnesota sports fan, David is a survivor pool expert, fantasy football enthusiast, and 4-time WSOP Circuit winner.



“Adding these legendary names to VSiN's Podcast Network is a sign of the breadth of VSIN's content and audience,” said David Krulewich, CEO of Mission Media.“Advertisers that want real marketing results know to rely on independent category influencers and when it comes to gaming, it's hard to find more influential names than these.”

This fall also marks the return of VSiN's“College Football Betting Podcast,” as well as“First Strike,” a look at the week's MMA, UFC and boxing betting action. Other titles within the VSiN Podcast Network , include VSiN Best Bets, Beating the Book, Long Shots, The Baseball Betting Show, VSiN at the Track, and others.

VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering and fantasy lineup decisions, with 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry's most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN's goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN's exclusive content sets the stage for the day's biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and .

VSiN's newsroom studios are located in the sportsbooks at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at the The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, KY.

