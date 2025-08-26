Pixalate's Q2 2025 North America SSP Market Share Rankings For CTV, Mobile Apps, & Web: Verve No. 1 For Apple App Store In The US (46%), Index Exchange No. 1 On Web In The US (19%), & Triplelift Inc. Leads In Canada On Amazon Fire TV (55%)
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|Index Exchange (19%)
|Triple Lift Inc. (17%)
|2
|Magnite (11%)
|Index Exchange (15%)
|3
|Triple Lift Inc. (10%)
|OpenX(14%)
Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America
Google Play Store
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|Verve (21%)
|Google Ad Exchange (18%)
|2
|Admile (8%)
|Bidmachine (13%)
|3
|Bidmachine (7%)
|Digital Turbine (13%)
Apple App Store
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|Verve (46%)
|Verve (14%)
|2
|Bidmachine (7%)
|Digital Turbine (11%)
|3
|VideoHeroes (5%)
|Google Ad Exchange (10%)
CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in North America
Roku
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|Magnite (26%)
|Magnite (47%)
|2
|FreeWheel (18%)
|TripleLift Inc. (25%)
|3
|PubMatic (11%)
|Sharethrough (7%)
Amazon Fire TV
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|Magnite (17%)
|TripleLift Inc. (55%)
|2
|Pubmatic (13%)
|Magnite (44%)
|3
|FreeWheel (12%)
|Nexxen (11%)
Apple TV
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|FreeWheel (22%)
|Nexxen (54%)
|2
|Nexxen (18%)
|Google Ad Exchange (29%)
|3
|Pubmatic (12%)
|Aceex (8%)
Samsung Smart TV
|Rank
|United States
|Canada
|1
|FreeWheel (15%)
|Verve (31%)
|2
|PubMatic (14%)
|Magnite (20%)
|3
|Magnite (13%)
|Nexxen (11%)
To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 500 million CTV impressions across 4,600+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 6+ billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and approx 2 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in June 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release and the Q2 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.
Legal Disclaimer:
