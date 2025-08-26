Pixalate's Q2 2025 North America SSP Market Share Rankings For CTV, Mobile Apps, & Web: Verve No. 1 For Apple App Store In The US (46%), Index Exchange No. 1 On Web In The US (19%), & Triplelift Inc. Leads In Canada On Amazon Fire TV (55%)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, Magnite ranks No. 1 for CTV SSP market share in the U.S. (26%) and Canada (47%) on Roku; on mobile apps, Verve leads in the U.S. (46%) and Canada (14%) in Apple App Store apps, while Google AdExchange (18%) is No. 1 in Google Play Store Apps in Canada London, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q2 2025 North America Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United States (U.S. ) and Canada . The reports reveal SSP market share across Connected TV (CTV), mobile apps, and websites. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling). In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Ukraine , Netherlands , Germany , Israel , Mexico , Brazil , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and India . Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Rank United States Canada 1 Index Exchange (19%) Triple Lift Inc. (17%) 2 Magnite (11%) Index Exchange (15%) 3 Triple Lift Inc. (10%) OpenX(14%)

Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Google Play Store

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (21%) Google Ad Exchange (18%) 2 Admile (8%) Bidmachine (13%) 3 Bidmachine (7%) Digital Turbine (13%)

Apple App Store

Rank United States Canada 1 Verve (46%) Verve (14%) 2 Bidmachine (7%) Digital Turbine (11%) 3 VideoHeroes (5%) Google Ad Exchange (10%)

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in North America

Roku

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (26%) Magnite (47%) 2 FreeWheel (18%) TripleLift Inc. (25%) 3 PubMatic (11%) Sharethrough (7%)

Amazon Fire TV

Rank United States Canada 1 Magnite (17%) TripleLift Inc. (55%) 2 Pubmatic (13%) Magnite (44%) 3 FreeWheel (12%) Nexxen (11%)

Apple TV

Rank United States Canada 1 FreeWheel (22%) Nexxen (54%) 2 Nexxen (18%) Google Ad Exchange (29%) 3 Pubmatic (12%) Aceex (8%)

Samsung Smart TV

Rank United States Canada 1 FreeWheel (15%) Verve (31%) 2 PubMatic (14%) Magnite (20%) 3 Magnite (13%) Nexxen (11%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 500 million CTV impressions across 4,600+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 6+ billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and approx 2 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in June 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

