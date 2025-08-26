City 1 Group Wins Iconic Award For Icon Living Glyfada

City 1 Groups Icon Living Project has won one of the most prestigious design awards.

- Vassilios Farmakis

ATHENS, GREECE, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Not owls, but prestige brought to Athens: The wave-inspired property in Glyfada on the Athens Riviera receives the Iconic Award in the "Architecture " category. Following the Real Estate Architecture 2025 and BIG SEE Architecture Award 2025, the project on Athens Riviera has won its third medal this year – and has held its own against international design and architecture competition. This year's Iconic Award received more than 560 submissions from over 40 countries. The award ceremony will take place on 7 October 2025 at BMW Welt in Munich.

With this award, the international jury members are honouring the new architectural icon in a place where glamour and history, nature and aura go hand in hand. With 5 main and 42 subcategories, the Iconic Awards are, according to their own statements, the largest stage for architecture, interior design and innovative products.

Ambitious design right by the sea

"Icon Living is our first major project in Greece and we are delighted to receive this award, which confirms our vision that ambitious design and architectural thinking can create unique living experiences," explains Vassilios Farmakis, Managing Director of City 1 Group, which has been active as a property developer, project developer and portfolio manager in Germany and Greece for more than 30 years.

Icon Living is located right next to Greece's most prestigious golf course, just a few steps from the sea and three marinas. A life between emerald green and sapphire blue, between elegant beach life and exclusive boutiques. Right in the middle: the flowing, wave-shaped architecture of Icon Living, which reflects elegance, movement and openness. Inside, Icon Living residents enjoy intelligently designed floor plans, plenty of natural light and spacious terraces, some with private pools. The two autonomous buildings have 15 exclusive residential units. These range from 140 to 400 square metres and bring Aristotle's concept of eudaimonia, happiness and a fulfilled life, to life every day.

Sunset and pool: included

All apartments face west towards the sunset, bathing the world in golden light at the end of the day on the Athenian Riviera. The furnishings are every bit as impressive as this premium experience: marble and wooden floors in the apartments, designer bathrooms, large windows for light-flooded rooms and a dialogue between inside and outside, as well as smart home technology for electronic remote control of all functions. The elegant ensemble stands on a 3,000 square metre plot with water features and scores not only with sustainable green roofing, but also with a 22-metre-long communal pool and two lobbies. Luxurious living is redefined here and elevated to 5-star resort level. Vassilios Farmakis: "We have deliberately focused on balance in all the luxurious elements and opted for a minimalist design that allows light to enter, creating excitement or contemplation depending on the time of day." Those who nevertheless wish to leave this Elysion can reach the centre of Athens, the airport or the port of Piraeus within 30 minutes. Fine dining restaurants, international designer boutiques, beach clubs and the Mediterranean lifestyle are right on the doorstep of the multi-award-winning architectural icon.

About City 1 Group:

The City 1 Group, with offices in Frankfurt and Neu-Isenburg, has been active in the Rhine-Main area for over 30 years as a property developer and partner for new-build properties. With the multi-award-winning Icon Living construction project, the City 1 Group has also made its debut in Athens. As an owner-managed company with over 50 employees, the company has set itself the goal of realising value-preserving residential properties in selected locations in the Frankfurt am Main metropolitan region and surrounding area. The focus is on the development of residential projects and condominiums of various qualities, from terraced houses to high-end residential complexes. Office and commercial buildings as well as conversions, revitalisations and renovation projects in the residential sector are also part of the City 1 Group's range of services. The real estate expert operates in four core areas of expertise: investment, project development, property development and portfolio management.

About the ICONIC AWARDS

For over ten years, this internationally recognised award has been honouring visionary architecture and sustainable solutions. The Iconic Awards bring outstanding projects in the fields of urban and landscape design, interior design, product development and innovative materials into the international spotlight. They promote exchange between leading players in the industry and provide new impetus for the future of architecture.

About the German Design Council

The German Design Council is the authority on design in Germany. Since 1953. As a thought leader, it has a special responsibility to unlock the potential of design for a sustainable future. To this end, it brings business and design together – for circular design, transformation and economic success.

