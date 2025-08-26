MP Cabinet Clears 84-Km Metro Corridor Linking Ujjain, Indore And Pithampur

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 26 (IANS) In a major push to expand urban connectivity and stimulate regional development, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved a new 84-kilometre Metro rail corridor connecting Ujjain to Pithampur via Indore.

The ambitious project, which aims to link the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Lavkush Chauraha in Indore and onward to the industrial hub of Pithampur, is being positioned as a transformative infrastructure initiative for both tourism and industry.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the corridor, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said here on Tuesday, soon after the cabinet decision in this regard. Importantly, he said, the assignment was made without a formal tender process, as DMRC reportedly offered the lowest price and brings extensive technical expertise to the table.

The proposed Metro route will be surveyed at a cost of Rs 9 lakh per kilometre, covering key nodes such as Nanakheda Bus Stand in Ujjain and major transit points in Indore. The corridor is expected to serve as a vital link between the temple town of Ujjain, its spiritual centre Mahakal temple, and the state's industrial belt, enhancing mobility for workers, pilgrims, and tourists alike.

While the initial target was to complete the project ahead of Simhastha 2028-a major Hindu religious gathering held every 12 years in Ujjain- the minister conceded that the timeline may not be feasible due to the scale and complexity of the undertaking. He, however, said the DPR will be ready by then. The Metro expansion is part of a broader vision to integrate Madhya Pradesh's urban centres through sustainable and high-capacity transit systems.

The Indore Metro, which began construction in 2019, is already undergoing trial runs, and the new corridor will build on that momentum with green energy initiatives and solar-powered stations.

With DMRC's involvement and cabinet-level backing, the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro corridor marks a significant step towards reshaping the region's transport landscape-bridging heritage, commerce, and modernity in one sweeping move. A seven-km stretch of the Bhopal Metrol Rail project is also near completion and is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced.