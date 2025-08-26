AMD, IBM Team Up To Build Hybrid Quantum Supercomputers: Retail Says 'Big Deal'

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and IBM (IBM) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing a new class of computing systems, called quantum-centric supercomputing, that integrates quantum computing with high-performance computing.

At the core of this project is the aim to create scalable, open-source computing platforms that blend quantum processors with classical CPUs (central processing units), GPUs (graphic processing units), and FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays).

Advanced Micro Devices' stock traded over 2% higher in Tuesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in 'bearish' territory amid 'low' message volume levels.

AMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:50 a.m. ET on Aug.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said the collaboration is likely to place AMD 'at the heart of quantum computing'.

Another user lauded the announcement, calling it a 'big deal.'

The partnership brings together IBM's expertise in building advanced quantum systems and AMD's capabilities in high-performance and AI-accelerated computing.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said IBM Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna.“By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

Quantum computing works fundamentally differently from conventional systems, using qubits that adhere to quantum mechanical rules. This allows quantum processors to explore more possibilities than binary-based computers, which is helpful in fields like logistics, drug development, and materials science.

Advanced Micro Devices' stock has gained over 35% year-to-date and over 8% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.