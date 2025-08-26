403
EU Under Fire for Silence on Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) More than 200 retired EU ambassadors and senior officials sharply criticized the bloc on Tuesday for what they described as a failure to confront Israel over its military actions in Gaza and continued occupation of Palestinian territories, according to a letter obtained by a news agency.
In a strongly worded appeal, the group accused the European Union of inaction amid what they called a worsening humanitarian crisis.
"We express our profound disappointment that, in response to the deteriorating situation in Gaza, no substantive measures have been taken by the EU to pressure Israel to end its brutal war, to resume vital humanitarian assistance by mainstream providers, and to dismantle its illegal occupation of both Gaza and the West Bank,"
the signatories wrote in the letter seen by the news agency.
The letter warns that in the absence of a unified EU approach, smaller coalitions of member states may act independently, diluting the impact of any diplomatic response.
The letter stressed that urgent, unified action from the EU is essential; otherwise, responsibility would shift to individual nations or informal alliances, which, the signatories warned, would not carry the weight or authority of a coordinated EU-wide response.
The document follows a previous plea issued four weeks earlier by 58 former EU ambassadors. The group expressed frustration that no cease-fire has been secured in that time. Instead, they noted, Israel has advanced plans to evacuate Gaza City.
The letter also denounces recent Israeli announcements to expand settlements in East Jerusalem, accusing the government of pursuing a goal that could derail long-standing international consensus.
The letter denounced the Israeli government's intention to expand unlawful settlements in East Jerusalem, characterizing it as a deliberate strategy to undermine the two-state solution—an approach broadly supported by the EU and most UN member states.
The officials further highlighted the worsening humanitarian toll in Gaza, pointing to a dire food security assessment issued last week.
"If this was not bad enough, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed on 22 August that a man-made famine now exists in these same areas of Gaza, with half a million people there facing starvation, destitution and death."
The letter was sent to top EU leadership, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in addition to the heads of state and foreign ministers of all 27 member states.
