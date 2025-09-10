Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)

Dr Sameer Jauhar graduated in Medicine from the University of Glasgow in 2002, also completing a degree in Public Health and Epidemiology. He moved to the Institute of Psychiatry in 2012 to work on PET studies of the dopamine system in psychosis and treatment response.

His research focuses on the neurobiology of psychotic illness, particularly affective psychoses, and the treatment of psychotic and affective disorders. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed articles, including in The Lancet, Lancet Psychiatry, BMJ, JAMA Psychiatry, Biological Psychiatry, and Molecular Psychiatry.

He is Chair of the British Association for Psychopharmacology (BAP) Schizophrenia Guidelines Group, and has served on NICE Health Technology Appraisals and a Wellcome Trust funding panel. His awards include the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh JMS Sim Fellowship (2018), the BAP Senior Clinical Award (2019), the CINP Rafaelsen Young Investigator Award (2022), and the BAP Public Education Award (2024).

Clinically, he has worked as a Consultant Psychiatrist in Early Intervention in Psychosis since 2012, mainly at South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, and now holds an Honorary Consultant role with the Brent EI Team at Imperial College.

Experience
  • –present Clinical Lecturer, Imperial College London

The Conversation

