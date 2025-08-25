403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Fiji Seal Agreements on Health, Trade, Migration
(MENAFN) India and Fiji formalized a series of wide-ranging cooperation agreements on Monday as part of Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s official visit to New Delhi, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart, covering critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, commerce, and skills development.
Among the key agreements was an MoU to support the design, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a super-specialty hospital in Fiji. Another significant pact will facilitate the supply of essential medicines from India to the Pacific Island nation.
Additional MoUs focused on standardization, human resource skilling and upskilling, and agricultural research. The two sides also signed a Declaration of Intent to advance cooperation on migration and mobility, aiming to ease the movement of professionals and skilled workers.
These developments underscore deepening bilateral ties between the two nations, with officials hailing the agreements as a strategic step forward in strengthening economic and social linkages.
Multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart, covering critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, commerce, and skills development.
Among the key agreements was an MoU to support the design, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a super-specialty hospital in Fiji. Another significant pact will facilitate the supply of essential medicines from India to the Pacific Island nation.
Additional MoUs focused on standardization, human resource skilling and upskilling, and agricultural research. The two sides also signed a Declaration of Intent to advance cooperation on migration and mobility, aiming to ease the movement of professionals and skilled workers.
These developments underscore deepening bilateral ties between the two nations, with officials hailing the agreements as a strategic step forward in strengthening economic and social linkages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment