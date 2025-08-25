Katie Strout Named Chief Marketing Officer At Highspring, Signaling Next Phase Of Enterprise Growth

Strout played a significant role in repositioning Highspring's consulting, managed services, and talent solutions to increase business agility for its clients.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspring, a leading global professional services organization, today announced the promotion of Katie Strout to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to strengthen and align marketing as a growth driver.

Strout's appointment comes just one year after joining Highspring, during which she led the company through a complex brand transformation. Under her leadership, Highspring has streamlined its go-to-market identity, aligning its brand architecture and marketing operations with the company's long-term strategic plans. She brings an accomplished background and a builder mindset, credited with modernizing Highspring's marketing approach and aligning it with the firm's transformative vision.

As CMO, Strout will oversee enterprise marketing strategy across the business units of Highspring and Vaco by Highspring, their talent solutions division. She will focus on deepening market connectivity, driving demand generation at scale, and further embedding marketing as a strategic driver across the enterprise.

"Katie brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational excellence, and creative leadership," said Steve Kass, Chief Operating Officer at Highspring. "She has transformed marketing into a high-impact function that partners directly with our business units to drive results. Her appointment to CMO is both well-earned and critical to our next chapter."

With nearly two decades of marketing leadership experience across a diverse mix of industries and solutions, Strout has built and led high-performing teams at the intersection of brand, demand, and digital. Prior to joining Highspring, Strout served as Vice President of Performance Marketing at a Fortune 500 global professional service organization, where she drove measurable impact across brand and demand-generation initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held senior marketing roles with leading gaming and technology organizations, building a strong track record of driving engagement, fostering innovation, and delivering results.

Since joining Highspring, she has aligned marketing more closely with business priorities, positioning the organization for sustained global growth. Her innovative approach emphasizes agility and reflects Highspring's transformation-integrating strategy, talent, execution, and technology, to ultimately better serve our clients.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's ability to power a growth engine that is delivering value across all of our company's services and solutions," Strout said. "We're building a brand and a marketing approach that matches the scale and opportunity of this organization. I'm honored to lead us into our next phase of growth."

Highspring serves more than 10,000 professionals across 50+ countries, helping clients adapt, scale, and thrive in a rapidly changing business landscape. Its client-first model - focused on business agility, outcomes, and performance - has earned it repeat recognition from Forbes, Inc. 5000, and Staffing Industry Analysts.

About Highspring

Highspring is a leading global professional services organization with three integrated offerings-Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions. Vaco by Highspring specializes in delivering tailored Talent Solutions. Our expertise includes Accounting and Finance, Business and Digital Transformation, Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, and more. With over 10,000 employees across 45+ offices worldwide, we give partners the agility to thrive, address challenges, and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Get to know us at highspring.

