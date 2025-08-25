Iclone AI Assistant: The Fully-Owned, AI-Powered Brand Representative For Your Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Making its debut at SIGGRAPH 2025 in Vancouver, IAA was showcased at the Dell Technologies booth and spotlighted by NVIDIA for its seamless integration with NVIDIA ACE technology. The launch attracted strong attention from industry professionals, who praised IAA's ability to deliver lifelike, real-time, and interactive results with exceptional speed and precision-reactions captured in this video from the event.

A Customizable Interactive AI Solution

IAA is an advanced solution designed to give businesses total control over their AI-powered digital representatives. Unlike other services that operate on rented or shared platforms, IAA is 100% Yours-a fully customizable system that runs within your own infrastructure. It's built to represent your brand, manage customer interactions, and provide 24/7 support across websites, kiosks, and mobile phones. With no dependency on third-party servers, your data, models, and interactive experiences remain entirely in your hands.

"Reallusion's Interactive Agent integrates with NVIDIA ACE technology and has the ability to have a Character Creator-built character driven by AI, so you can chat with it and have it react, even going as far as looking at you on the camera and reacting to your emotions. So, really cool technology driven by AI!"-Vincent Brisebois, Sr Developer Relations Manager, Media and Entertainment, NVIDIA

Core Features That Power the Platform

At the heart of iClone AI Assistant are three powerful features. First, Standout Characters from Reallusion's Character Creator ecosystem let you build fully customizable 3D avatars. From realistic humans with skin-level detail to stylized characters with bold colors and shapes, the range of expressive, brandable digital agents is unmatched. Second, Automatic Interaction is enabled through Reallusion's proprietary Auto Facial Animation (AFA) technology, which delivers lifelike facial expressions, gestures, and lip sync that make every agent feel alive. Third, Bespoke Integration ensures seamless API connectivity, so your interactive agent can operate within your own digital platforms safely and securely.

Versatile Applications for Any Environment

Designed for a wide range of applications, the IAA functions flawlessly across multiple customer touchpoints. Whether deployed as an AI concierge at a trade show kiosk, a virtual assistant on a website, or a responsive guide within a mobile phone, the system supports real-time cloud or local rendering at HD 60 fps. This flexibility ensures smooth performance and visual fidelity on any device. Through JavaScript and browser APIs, you can embed agents that recognize users, respond to inputs, and follow behavioral workflows tailored to your business goals.

Avatar Variety to Match Your Brand Identity

Reallusion offers two distinct avatar styles to suit any brand identity. Realistic human avatars are built from high-fidelity 3D scans, offering detailed facial structures, natural skin textures, and authentic movement. These are ideal for professional or service-driven industries where trust and realism matter. On the other hand, stylized IP characters bring a fun, bold visual flair to your experience-perfect for marketing, education, and entertainment applications. Both types are part of a fully rigged 3D character ecosystem that supports complex animation, allowing you to convey anything from formal professionalism to energetic enthusiasm.

Lifelike Animation and Persona Control

With IAA, you gain precise control over animation, personality, and performance. The system enables fine-tuning of lip sync, facial gestures, head movement, and eye tracking-all seamlessly synchronized with natural language processing and TTS output. Powered by NVIDIA ACE technology, avatars can deliver multilingual speech with emotionally aware responses. You can define distinct personas for each agent, specifying behavioral traits and emotional ranges. Reactions are driven by procedural logic graphs that connect tone, keywords, and context to expressions and gestures-making conversations feel remarkably human.

Intelligent Engagement Features

Customer engagement is greatly enhanced through AI-enabled sensory capabilities. Integrated face tracking allows avatars to maintain eye contact and respond to user presence. Emotion detection empowers agents to mirror or contextually react to users' facial expressions, adding empathy and nuance to interactions. For desktop experiences, cursor tracking lets the agent visually follow and respond to mouse movements-subtly reinforcing the feeling of being seen and heard. These intuitive features foster deeper connections and elevate the user experience.

Open to Third-Party Integration

IAA provides robust third-party integration options. Its API is compatible with leading LLMs, TTS engines, CRM platforms, and custom RAG systems, enabling you to build intelligent agents that leverage your existing content, tools, and workflows.

Partner with Reallusion

Reallusion invites brand owners, system integrators, and AI solution providers to partner in shaping the future of digital human interaction. Deploy avatars that are intelligent, expressive, and fully aligned with your mission. Whether in retail, education, healthcare, entertainment, or enterprise services-now is the time to take full control of your AI presence. Book a demo of IAA today and experience what's possible when your Interactive Agent is truly your own.

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.