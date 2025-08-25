Diebold Nixdorf Unveils New Branch Automation Solutions Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As consumer behavior continues to shift toward hybrid banking experiences, Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions address a central challenge: how to enhance ATM network capabilities and optimize the wider cash cycle using interchangeable cassette technology while transforming traditional branches into efficient, advisory-led service hubs to deepen customer relationships and drive profitability. Recycling at the branch level and interoperability across devices are proof points of Diebold Nixdorf's vision to drive greater efficiencies to improve the consumer and staff experience.

Branch Automation Solutions features four critical operational domains. These pre-packaged, easy-to-deploy managed services solutions maximize the power of DN Series® and Vynamic® Software . All solution packages are fully integrated with increasing levels of functionality that can be layered together for a full ATM and branch ecosystem, operated as a service. This allows financial institutions to choose what they need today and easily scale as their needs evolve:



Availability and Security : Set the industry benchmark for uptime and next-generation security across ATM and teller cash recycling fleets to elevate the user experience and trust in this new level of service offering.

Integrated Cash Management : Manage cash more effectively through optimized cassette configuration, accurate forecasting and improved cash-handling services across self-service and/or teller cash recycling fleets – delivering measurable cost savings.

ATM Management and Branch Automation : Take self-service fleets to the next level by migrating up to 80% of traditional teller transactions to ATMs through core integration. Enable more account access and offer assistance on demand (e.g., video/chat). Simplify operations, increase staff productivity and improve overall performance by transferring ATM and branch management to a single partner and replacing multiple technologies with a proven, unified and integrated solution. End-to-End Transaction Processing : Deliver an agile and modern cloud-native transaction processing platform that integrates the self-service and branch channel into the wider consumer channel ecosystem, allowing financial institutions to move beyond the limitations of traditional siloed IT systems and card-only-based transactions, connecting physical and digital banking for a more rewarding experience.

Joe Myers, Executive Vice President, Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "As the partner of choice for hardware, software and services, we are committed to delivering solutions that are easy to service throughout the product lifecycle. Diebold Nixdorf is uniquely positioned with the expertise and capabilities to help financial institutions drive greater efficiency and deliver more customer value by leveraging an integrated self-service and cash ecosystem within the branch. Through Branch Automation Solutions, we're helping future-proof their business with an adaptable, efficient model that works at scale. This new approach-an industry first-seamlessly integrates physical and digital customer journeys to deliver the ultimate banking experience."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD ) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

YouTube:

DN-B

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated