DMG Blockchain Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|
Notes
| As at
June 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| As at
September 30,
2024
(audited)
|ASSETS
|$
|$
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,021,891
|1,679,060
|Amounts receivable
|6
|3,961,284
|4,910,251
|Digital currency
|5
|50,682,684
|34,327,703
|Prepaid expense and other current assets
|502,492
|337,042
|Marketable securities
|8
|394,718
|316,803
|Short-term investment
|9
|9,116,500
|-
|Assets held for sale
|30,408
|-
|Total current assets
|66,709,977
|41,570,859
|Long-term deposits
|10
|8,374,808
|2,047,682
|Property and equipment
|11
|51,236,941
|53,798,978
|Intangible asset
|276,040
|-
|Long-term investments
|12
|45,000
|45,000
|Amount recoverable
|7
|6,912,117
|6,406,462
|Total assets
|133,554,883
|103,868,981
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Trade and other payables
|13
|6,310,864
|5,183,107
|Deferred revenue
|17
|43,795
|-
|Current portion of lease liability
|102,596
|43,483
|Current portion of loans payable
|14
|12,703,155
|13,928,462
|Total current liabilities
|19,160,410
|19,155,052
|Long-term lease liability
|107,367
|51,842
|Total liabilities
|19,267,777
|19,206,894
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|15(a)
|120,326,738
|113,086,455
|Reserves
|15(b)(c)
|56,508,983
|45,853,100
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|29,007,973
|10,448,614
|Accumulated deficit
|(91,556,588
|)
|(84,726,082
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|114,287,106
|84,662,087
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|133,554,883
|103,868,981
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
| For the Nine Months Ended
|Notes
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|17
|11,614,710
|8,294,866
|35,892,109
|28,001,289
|Expenses
|Operating and maintenance costs
|18(a)
|6,519,599
|4,675,279
|20,824,539
|15,093,781
|General and administrative
|18(b)
|1,930,372
|1,476,973
|5,703,453
|4,209,432
|Stock-based compensation
|735,540
|480,945
|2,151,182
|1,247,447
|Research and development
|487,309
|603,919
|1,649,721
|1,528,314
|Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts
|(231
|)
|2,628
|(6,950
|)
|6,434
|Depreciation
|11
|4,483,564
|5,037,240
|13,147,142
|13,185,010
|Total expenses
|14,156,153
|12,276,984
|43,469,087
|35,270,418
|Loss before other items
|(2,541,443
|)
|(3,982,118
|)
|(7,576,978
|)
|(7,269,129
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest and other income
|7
|174,705
|174,417
|505,655
|510,242
|Provision of sales tax receivable
|(171,905
|)
|(10,584
|)
|(1,148,329
|)
|(646,174
|)
|Gain (loss) on disposition of assets
|(375,907
|)
|-
|(377,525
|)
|4,809
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|849,711
|(103,008
|)
|(52,264
|)
|(225,934
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on revaluation of digital currency
|5
|-
|(4,200
|)
|28,083
|9,178,116
|Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currency
|1,520,910
|177,005
|1,675,118
|2,172,364
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of marketable securities
|162,775
|(89,449
|)
|77,915
|21,594
|Gain (loss) on fair value of investments
|-
|-
|37,819
|(609,120
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(381,154
|)
|(3,837,937
|)
|(6,830,506
|)
|3,136,768
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income or loss:
|Unrealized revaluation gain (loss) on digital currency
|5
|10,109,144
|(4,819,676
|)
|18,597,831
|10,652,539
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(6,251
|)
|6,686
|(38,472
|)
|5,490
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|9,721,739
|(8,650,927
|)
|11,728,853
|13,794,797
|Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
|15(d)
|0.00
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.02
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|15(d)
|- basic
|203,242,018
|168,975,567
|197,363,999
|168,937,426
|- diluted
|203,242,018
|168,975,567
|197,363,999
|172,496,489
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
| For the Nine Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|$
|$
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(6,830,506
|)
|3,136,768
|Non-cash items:
|Accretion
|11,764
|28,876
|Depreciation
|13,147,142
|13,185,010
|Share-based payments
|2,151,182
|1,247,447
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|648
|144,288
|Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
|377,525
|(4,809
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of marketable securities
|(77,915
|)
|(21,594
|)
|Loss (gain) on fair value of investment
|(37,819
|)
|609,120
|Provision for sales tax receivable
|1,148,329
|646,174
|Bad debt (recovery) expense
|(6,950
|)
|6,434
|Digital currency related revenue
|(34,848,860
|)
|(26,137,726
|)
|Unrealized gain on digital currency
|(28,083
|)
|(9,178,117
|)
|Digital currency sold
|38,794,110
|26,598,464
|Realized gain on sale of digital currency
|(1,675,118
|)
|(2,172,364
|)
|Non-cash interest income
|(505,655
|)
|(504,311
|)
|Accrued interest
|1,062,627
|229,208
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|617,227
|(184,748
|)
|Amounts receivable
|(102,595
|)
|(1,345,463
|)
|Deferred revenue
|43,795
|(28,254
|)
|Trade and other payables
|1,053,742
|611,762
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|14,294,590
|6,866,165
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(10,824,859
|)
|(1,710,629
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(276,040
|)
|-
|Deposits on mining equipment
|(8,908,076
|)
|(18,088,936
|)
|Purchase of short-term investment
|(9,116,500
|)
|(609,120
|)
|Refund of security deposits
|1,792,907
|-
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(27,332,568
|)
|(20,408,685
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of units
|17,254,945
|-
|Share issuance costs
|(1,570,875
|)
|-
|Proceeds from option exercises
|60,913
|555,173
|Principal lease payments
|(65,320
|)
|(85,793
|)
|Proceeds from secured loan
|5,829,013
|12,161,909
|Repayment of loans payable
|(8,128,048
|)
|(1,668
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,380,628
|12,629,621
|Impact of currency translation on cash
|181
|108
|Change in cash
|342,831
|(912,791
|)
|Cash, beginning
|1,679,060
|1,789,913
|Cash, end
|2,021,891
|877,122
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 22)
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include the filing of the third quarter 2025 results and hosting a conference call, the Company's strategy for growth, the planned monetization of certain product and service offerings, developing and executing on the Company's products, services and business plans, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.
Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate and mining difficulty.
Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoin; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on In addition, DMG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
