CRAFTSMAN+ Achieves Spot #2476 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List With 171% Revenue Growth

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. has named CRAFTSMAN+ No. 2476 on its 2025 Inc. 5000 list , recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list celebrates dynamic, independent businesses that are shaping the economy-past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, and Patagonia.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second time is an incredible honor and a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and creative vision of our team,” said Alex Merutka, Founder and CEO of CRAFTSMAN+.“We're proud of how far we've come and even more excited for what's ahead as we keep pushing the boundaries of creative advertising.”

CRAFTSMAN+'s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 follows a series of milestones highlighting the company's rapid growth and industry impact:



Forming strategic partnerships with industry leaders including InMobi, Liftoff, and Moloco, expanding global creative and performance capabilities.

Releasing new features on PLAY , the CRAFTSMAN+ interactive ad creation platform, now offering more than 200 pre-built templates to enabling faster and more scalable campaign execution.

Integrating with major DSPs such as Adikteev and Dataseat (a Verve company), positioning CRAFTSMAN+ as a leading creative platform for rich media and interactive ads. Delivering standout results for brands including DraftKings and Microsoft App campaigns, showcasing innovation in execution.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees achieved remarkable growth despite economic challenges. Among the top 500, the median three-year revenue growth hit 1,552%, with over 48,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

About CRAFTSMAN+

CRAFTSMAN+ is a creative ad technology company helping the world's top brands launch bold, high-performing campaigns at scale. From interactive and playable ads to immersive out-of-home experiences, our platform and creative services transform ideas into results, fast.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

